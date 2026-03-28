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'The Leo Messi stand' — 8x Ballon d'Or winner makes history with UNPRECEDENTED stadium tribute

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:18 - 28 March 2026
Inter Miami are set to immortalise Lionel Messi's monumental impact on the club by naming a stand in his honour at their new home, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park.
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Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is set to become the first footballer to play regularly in a home stadium, with a stand named after him.

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The reigning MLS Cup champions will play their inaugural match at the 26,700-seat venue in central Miami on April 4, when they host Austin FC.

Inter Miami to name stadium stand after Lionel Messi

The construction of Nu Stadium, which replaces the team's temporary home at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, fulfills a vision first presented by co-owner David Beckham in 2018.

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Designed with top-tier amenities, the new arena features the longest bar in MLS, located within the 770-person Nu Club. This premium hospitality lounge also offers a unique glass tunnel, allowing fans to see players as they walk from the locker room to the pitch.

Even the playing surface, made of locally grown Bermuda grass from Loxahatchee, Florida, reflects the stadium's commitment to quality.

However, the stadium's most significant feature may be its tribute to the club's superstar.

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The "Leo Messi Stand" will make the Argentine the first active athlete to have a stand named after him at his home stadium.

Since he arrived in South Florida in 2023, Messi has transformed not only Inter Miami but the entire landscape of Major League Soccer.

https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF/status/2037532719551246431?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2037532719551246431%7Ctwgr%5Ef3003a192765baebaf0501088dc42581362b0dd1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.si.com%2Fsoccer%2Flionel-messi-immortalized-inter-miami-stadium-tribute

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has guided the club to its first-ever Leagues Cup (2023), a Supporters' Shield (2024), and an MLS Cup (2025). On a personal level, he secured back-to-back MLS MVP awards in 2024 and 2025.

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Messi's presence has also served as a magnet for other global stars, further elevating the league's profile. Legendary players like Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba joined him at Inter Miami in 2023, followed by Rodrigo De Paul last July.

"While most tributes are built on nostalgia, Inter Miami’s 'Leo Messi Stand' is a living testament to a player who has already delivered four trophies and 82 goals for the club while still wearing the captain's armband."

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