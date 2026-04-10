Barcelona vs Espanyol preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Barcelona are aiming to make it seven straight La Liga wins as they continue their domestic campaign with a Catalan derby against local rivals Espanyol on Saturday.

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Barcelona vs Espanyol betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Barcelona to win

Barcelona vs Espanyol preview

The Blaugrana aim to win a fifth consecutive Catalan derby against Espanyol this weekend to maintain or extend their seven-point La Liga advantage.

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Hansi Flick’s men have the small matter of a Champions League quarter-final to contend with as a backdrop to Saturday’s game.

They enter Saturday's match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, so they have serious work to do if they are to be present in the semi-finals of the competition.

Barcelona are currently seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, but Los Blancos would cut the gap to four points with a victory over Girona on Friday night.

Espanyol, for their part, have been the Tottenhams of La Liga, unable to win a single match since the turn of the year.

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Manolo Gonzalez's side had the look of potential top-four challengers in the first half of the season. However, they have not won since a 2-1 success away to Athletic Bilbao on December 22, losing eight and drawing five to drop to 10th place.

Gonzalez's team can take positives from their goalless draw with Real Betis last time out, though, and they will certainly be the fresher of the two teams entering this match.

Barcelona vs Espanyol head-to-head

Barcelona have won their last four games against Espanyol, including a 2-0 victory in the reverse match earlier this season, while they are unbeaten against their Catalan rivals since a Copa del Rey clash in January 2018.

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Espanyol have not beaten Barcelona in La Liga since February 2009, when they recorded a 2-1 victory at Camp Nou, which is an indication of the size of their task in this game.

Barcelona vs Espanyol team forms

Barcelona La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Barcelona form (all competitions): 🟧🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Espanyol La Liga form: 🟥🟧🟧🟥🟥🟧

Barcelona vs Espanyol team news

Barcelona are expected to be without Pedri’s services for the Catalan derby, with the Spain international reporting discomfort in his hamstring during the clash with Atletico last time out.

As a result, there could be a first start since August for Gavi, who came on for Pedri and played the whole second period against Atletico in the Champions League.

Frenkie de Jong may make his long-awaited return to the squad, but Marc Bernal (ankle) remains a major doubt, while Andreas Christensen (knee) and Raphinha (hamstring) are definitely absent.

As for Espanyol, Pere Milla will be back in the squad after serving a suspension.

However, Javi Puado (knee) remains a long-term absentee, while Clemens Riedel is suspended after picking up a milestone booking last time out.

Barcelona vs Espanyol possible starting lineup

Barcelona: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; E Garcia, Gavi; Yamal, F Lopez, OImo; F Torres

Espanyol: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Ngonge, Gonzalez, Milla, Lozano, Dolan; Fernandez

Barcelona vs Espanyol prediction

Espanyol will be hoping to take advantage of Barcelona's struggles in the Champions League last time out, but Flick's side have been excellent in La Liga of late.

Hence, we are expecting the home side to once again triumph in the Catalan derby.