Mexico vs South Africa preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Co-hosts to start with a bang in World Cup opener

The wait is finally over as we gear up for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa on Thursday night at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

It is a repeat of the 2010 curtain-raiser, which ended level at 1-1 at Soccer City and produced one of the most iconic moments in World Cup history.

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Mexico vs South Africa match preview

“IT’S TSHABALALAAAA!!! GOAL BAFANA BAFANA!!! GOAL FOR SOUTH AFRICA, GOAL FOR ALL AFRICA!!!”

Very few can forget the goosebumps of the moment as Peter Drury’s commentary echoed Tshabalala’s rifled opener in 2010, and this rematch will do well to produce a highlight half as iconic.

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16 years later, Mexico and South Africa meet again for the opening fixture of the world’s biggest sporting event, but the roles are reversed this time.

Mexico bear the mantle of host for the first time since 1970 and have a familiar face in the dugout in Javier Aguirre, who is in his third stint with the team.

He has one clear goal, which is ending El Tri’s 40-year wait to win a World Cup knockout match.

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Another remarkable footnote to this fixture is the fact that Javier Aguirre managed Mexico in that 2010 encounter, making him the only coach in World Cup history to manage the same nation in the same opening fixture 16 years apart.

South Africa, meanwhile, have qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since they hosted it 16 years ago, and are looking to escape the group stage for the first time in their history.

They will no doubt have that 2010 opening match at the back of their minds, and it will motivate them to damage the hosts’ World Cup ambitions.

The match will of course be preceded by the opening ceremony, which this year will include performances from Shakira and Burna Boy, along with various other Latin American musicians.

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Mexico vs South Africa head-to-head

Mexico and South Africa have faced each other three times in their history – with each winning once and the other resulting in a 1-1 stalemate.

However, both teams' recent results paint a one-sided picture.

Mexico are unbeaten in their last seven World Cup opening matches, recording five wins and two draws since 1994.

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They have won six of their last eight games and drawn the other two, scoring 15 goals and keeping six clean sheets during that run.

However, South Africa’s warm-up results, a 1-0 win over Jamaica and a goalless draw with Nicaragua, have generated mixed assessments.

The attacking output, in particular, has drawn scrutiny from those questioning where the goals will come from against a well-organised Mexican defence.

Bafana Bafana also hold a challenging all-time record against South American opponents, having never recorded a win against them.

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Historically, they have struggled against the continent's heavyweights, though they have managed notable draws.

Yet, the South Africans have not lost to Mexico in their last two outings and can carry that confidence in the hope of a positive opening-night result.

Can Bafana Bafana upset the hosts here?

Mexico vs South Africa bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Mexico to win 1.44 High BTTS Both teams to score - Yes 2.60 High Player prop Raúl Jiménez anytime goalscorer 2.50 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Mexico to win

Pulse Sports is tipping co-hosts Mexico to kick-off their World Cup campaign in style, seeing off South Africa and jumping straight to the top of Group A, where they will intend on staying.

The balance and depth of Javier Aguirre's squad should prove too strong for their visitors, with top-level experience in every department across the pitch.

Also, playing in their own capital city, they have an immediate advantage over any side they face, which may well prove vital as the tournament progresses.

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Anything other than a win in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup will be a disappointment for Mexico.

Both teams to score

The home fans would love nothing more than a clean sheet victory on Thursday.

However, they have never prevented South Africa from scoring before. In fact, all three head-to-heads saw both teams score.

Two of their last four outings also saw the Mexicans score and concede, offering more encouragement to the visitors.

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South Africa’s forward line will back themselves to make an impact on Thursday night. Bafana Bafana have scored in five of their last six internationals. Five of those six matches saw both teams find the back of the net.

Moreover, Mexico kept just one clean sheet in that same span of games.

As a result, both nations are highly likely to score in this fixture.

Raúl Jiménez anytime goalscorer

Aguirre and Mexico will rely heavily on Raúl Jiménez.

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The 35-year-old forward is an experienced veteran whose leadership will be crucial for the co-hosts.

While his club season was difficult (9 goals in 36 league appearances for Fulham), Jiménez scored three goals in six appearances for Mexico in the Gold Cup last year.

Last weekend’s friendly against Serbia was his first appearance for Mexico before the tournament, and he found the back of the net under 60 minutes.

Jiménez is an excellent finisher and is proficient with his feet and in the air. He will undoubtedly be a major threat to the South African defence on Thursday.

Mexico vs South Africa team news

Mexico do not have any main injury concerns ahead of the game and will field their strongest available XI.

Defender Johan Vasquez has scored three goals in his last three games and will start alongside Jorge Sanchez.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who is competing in a record sixth World Cup, is also part of the squad, though his role is expected to be that of experienced backup rather than starting goalkeeper.

26-year-old Raúl Rangel, the 26-year-old Chivas stopper, is the expected starter.

Edson Álvarez and Luis Chávez will be the key components of the Mexican midfield, with Santiago Giménez providing extra attacking options up front.

Julian Quinones will be trusted with leading the attacking line for the hosts along with Raúl Jiménez, who is still hunting for his first goal in five World Cup appearances across three tournaments.

For South Africa, Aubrey Modiba is the biggest concern as he continues to nurse an injury that may keep him out of the opening game.

Teboho Mokoena, Lyle Foster, Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane were all included in the national team after exemplary performances for their clubs throughout the season.

Foster is set to be handed a start alongside Percy Tau, who brings experience to the Bafana Bafana side.

Mexico vs South Africa predicted lineups

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Rangel; Sánchez, Vásquez, Montes, Gallardo; Álvarez, Fidalgo, Chávez; Quiñones, Jiménez, Alvarado

South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Williams; Mudau, Ndamane, Sibisi, Modiba; Adams, Mokoena, Mbatha; Appollis, Foster, Mofokeng

Mexico vs South Africa prediction

There is a temptation, when looking at the raw data, to simply write off South Africa’s chances and project a comfortable Mexican victory.

However, the evidence does not fully support that conclusion.

Mexico are better, more experienced, and carry the home advantage in the most intimidating venue in CONCACAF football. They have also shown their ability to score goals.

However, they face a rather resolute South African defense who are not without the tools to make this uncomfortable

The precedent of the 2010 encounter also suggests these two sides have a previous history of producing tight, competitive matches.

Home advantage will definitely play a key role for Mexico, but it is not expected to be a straightforward victory against the South Africans.

A narrow Mexico win, with South Africa finding the goal that the H2H history suggests they are capable of, is the most balanced prediction for an occasion of this magnitude.