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‘Worst team ever’ — Reactions as raging fans attack South Africa after shock Jamaica result

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 19:31 - 07 June 2026
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Hugo Broos laments a terrible trip, saying they arrived 2am as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa gets a point against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.
Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana.
Panic has completely set in across Johannesburg as South Africa stumbled to a grim 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a secretive friendly match at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca. Coming just five days before their monumental 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against co-hosts Mexico, the result has triggered severe outrage back home.
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With Bafana Bafana scheduled to step onto the hallowed turf of the Estadio Azteca next week to feature in the historic, highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico, manager Hugo Broos attempted to play a game of ultimate tactical secrecy.

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Broos ordered a final warm-up friendly against Jamaica behind closed doors at the Estadio Hidalgo, desperate to hide his personnel strategies from the watching Mexican technical scouts.

However, the secret is officially out, and the performance was an absolute horror show. Bafana Bafana threw away a first-half lead provided by Burnley forward Lyle Foster, allowing Jamaica’s Dwayne Atkinson to capitalize on a catastrophic defensive scramble to snatch a 1-1 draw.

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The result means South Africa enters the biggest tournament on earth on a miserable five-match winless run. Making matters infinitely worse, fans are brutally pointing out that this same Jamaican team was completely torn to shreds 3-0 in London just days ago by Nigeria's skeletal, experimental squad.

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Bafana Bafana

"Worst Team Ever" — South African Fans Launch Savage Attacks

The contrast between how easily Nigeria brushed Jamaica aside and how heavily South Africa struggled against them has left Bafana Bafana supporters completely sick to their stomachs.

Social media timelines have been flooded with raw anger as fans heavily question the tactical coordination, structural discipline, and overall mental readiness of the squad before they walk into the Azteca frying pan.

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One furious supporter completely lost his composure online, venting:

"This is the worst team ever! No confidence, no structure, no coordination. We are heading for an absolute disaster against Mexico."

Other fans used the baseline metrics to mock the team’s lack of bite against a Reggae Boyz side that looked completely deflated after facing the Nigerians:

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"How can we fail to beat people who look like they are completely high on the pitch?"

Hugo Broos laments a terrible trip, saying they arrived 2am as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa gets a point against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.
Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana.

Fears of Becoming the Group A "Whipping Boys"

The systemic anger didn't just stop at the players. A massive portion of the blame was redirected straight at the SAFA leadership for constructing a highly conservative preparation framework that shielded the players from top-tier, non-African opposition prior to landing in Mexico.

With Group A opponents South Korea already tipped by international pundits to comfortably sweep South Africa aside, supporters are deeply terrified that the analytical predictions are about to become a harsh reality.

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Jamaica players || imago
Jamaica players || imago

Faced with a massive media backlash, a deeply unimpressed Hugo Broos refused to sugarcoat the reality, admitting his players lacked the psychological steel required for the world stage:

““The performance was not what I expected,” the coach stated. “I think it was also a matter of mentality. We have to do more, much more, than what we did this afternoon to have good results in the World Cup in the next few weeks.”

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