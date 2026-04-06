Manchester City reportedly eyeing club legend as Guardiola's successor

Manchester City are reportedly preparing for life after Pep Guardiola, with a club legend emerging as a potential candidate to take the helm should the Catalan manager depart.

Guardiola's future at the Etihad Stadium remains a subject of speculation as he is yet to decide whether to stay or leave this season.

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Although his current contract runs until June 2027, there are growing indications from both the club and the manager himself that his highly successful tenure could conclude in the summer of 2026.

With the season gradually coming to an end, Guardiola has already secured the Carabao Cup, is in the FA Cup semi-final, and is still in the race for the Premier League title.

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Man City decides Guardiola's replacement

According to a report from British newspaper The Telegraph, Guardiola was expected to clarify his intentions with the club's board during the recent international break. However, the meeting did not materialise, leaving his long-term plans officially unconfirmed.

Guardiola || Imago

Sources suggest the 55-year-old has opted to delay the final decision until the end of the current season. Guardiola is said to be evaluating his own enthusiasm and dedication for the demanding role.

The report indicates that the decorated manager will ask himself two key questions in May: whether the current squad can continue to execute his vision and if he possesses the energy to continue in the Premier League. Guardiola has previously hinted at the possibility of taking a sabbatical.

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Vincent Kompany is the boss at Bayern Munich (Credit: Imago/PA Images)

This uncertainty has prompted Manchester City's hierarchy to begin contingency planning. English sources claim the board is actively exploring alternatives in anticipation of Guardiola's eventual exit.