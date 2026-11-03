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Man United vs Roma: We don't need to save Carrick — Bruno exposes 'lies'

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:52 - 03 November 2026
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes addressed budding topics regarding Manchester United.
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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes issued a defiant post-match rallying cry following a desperately needed Champions League comeback victory against AS Roma. He also dispelled widespread media reports regarding a fractured relationship with manager Michael Carrick.

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Following a grueling sequence of results that left the club winless in nine consecutive matches across all competitions, the Red Devils successfully secured their first victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

What Bruno said

Speaking to Amazon Prime Sport after the final whistle, the Portuguese midfielder delivered an emotionally charged and expletive-laden assessment of the squad's current predicament.

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Fernandes, who guided the club to the 2022/23 EFL Cup and 2023/24 FA Cup titles, made it unequivocally clear that the team's primary motivation was collective redemption rather than preserving their manager's job.

"We don't need to save anyone's job," Fernandes stated. "The club needed that win. The players needed that win. It is something we needed as a group of players and staff."

Addressing the Como punishment and clear-air lies

The 32-year-old completely dismantled recent media narratives suggesting that he and Carrick had engaged in formal peace talks following a falling out.

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The tension originated from Fernandes' critical comments following United's humiliating 4-1 European defeat to Como 1907, which subsequently resulted in the captain being dropped to the substitute's bench.

Carrick was impressed with Bruno Fernandes's unbelievable performance against City.
Carrick AND Bruno Fernandes

"There has been a lot of speculation in the media. A lot of lies around many things that have happened at this club, between me and the manager, like that we have cleared the air," Fernandes explicitly clarified. "Nothing like that happened."

Instead of expressing resentment toward his manager's disciplinary measures, the veteran midfielder endorsed the decision.

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"The manager took a decision of making myself on the bench because I wasn't performing. And that's fair," he explained. "Everyone felt like that was a punishment for the words that I had. And if it was, it was right. The manager makes the decisions. I have to accept it."

A declaration of intent

The brutally honest interview reached an explosive crescendo when Fernandes outlined his unwavering commitment to the Old Trafford institution.

"It doesn't change the belief I have in the manager, the staff and every player at this club," he passionately affirmed.

"And it doesn't change my aim to win every f****** game that I have ahead of me," the captain concluded, forcing Amazon presenter Gabby Logan to issue an immediate on-air apology for the explicit language.

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The momentous victory over Roma provides a critical psychological platform for the struggling English giants as they prepare to host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday

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