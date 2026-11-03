Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Raphinha and Yamal shine to send strong message to Lookman's Atletico

Barcelona secured their first cleansheet of the Champions League campaign in a well-earned victory over Aston Villa.

Barcelona delivered a clinical attacking masterclass to dismantle Aston Villa 3-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday night, handing Unai Emery's side their first defeat of the UEFA Champions League campaign.

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The Matchday 4 league phase encounter saw Hansi Flick's men bounce back emphatically in Europe following their previous defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Combining scintillating offensive play with a much-needed clean sheet, Barcelona completely overwhelmed an Aston Villa squad that had entered the match with a flawless 100% record in the competition.

Key Match Details

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Barcelona established control almost immediately. In just the 7th minute, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal capitalised on an Aston Villa mistake while trying to play out from the back, finding the net to give the hosts a rapid 1-0 advantage.

Despite enjoying spells of possession and frequently attempting to exploit Barcelona's high defensive line, Aston Villa struggled to generate clear-cut opportunities against goalkeeper Joan García, who stepped in to secure the shutout.

The Spanish giants turned their dominance into a rout in the second half, orchestrated by the brilliant Raphinha and a masterful midfield display from Pedri.

In the 52nd minute, Raphinha doubled the lead, finishing cleanly to make it 2-0 after a pass from Fermin Lopez. Unai Emery responded by making a triple substitution in the 61st minute, introducing Leon Goretzka, Ross Barkley, and Ibrahim Mbaye, but the changes failed to stem the tide.

Just three minutes later, in the 64th minute, João Cancelo produced a moment of individual magic. The Portuguese defender delivered an outrageous outside-of-the-boot cross that Raphinha expertly dispatched for his second goal of the night, sealing the 3-0 scoreline.

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Aston Villa nearly pulled one back late in the match when a header from a corner struck the post, but Barcelona comfortably managed the closing stages to secure the victory.