Curse Broken: Batrakov Brace and VAR Rescue Caged Osimhen as Galatasaray Sink Stuttgart

Galatasaray ended a 32-year home curse against German opponents by beating VfB Stuttgart 2-0 in the Champions League. With Victor Osimhen denied a record-equaling night, Aleksey Batrakov stepped up with a decisive brace at RAMS Park.

The terrifying 32-year ghost has finally been laid to rest under the roaring floodlights of RAMS Park. For the first time since the legendary 1992/93 season, Turkish giants Galatasaray have defeated a German club on home soil, securing a historic and breathless 2-0 UEFA Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart.

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While the pre-match hype was completely dominated by Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen chasing club history, the night ultimately belonged to a combination of clinical Russian excellence, heroic goalkeeping, and a massive intervention from the VAR room.

Osimhen put in an exhausting, heavy 90-minute shift, but he was completely caged by a ruthless Stuttgart backline, leaving Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov to step up as the ultimate, unannounced hero of Istanbul with a stunning brace.

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Two goals in the first 15 minutes fire us up to another #UCL win ✅ #GALAVFB https://t.co/729FSJSOm8 — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 3, 2026

Osimhen's Frustrating Date with Destiny

The 27-year-old Nigerian powerhouse walked onto the pitch needing a clinical brace to equal Burak Yılmaz as the club’s second-highest Champions League scorer of all time.

Armed with that hunger, Osimhen completely weaponised his physical presence, terrorising the German defenders and registering the most touches in the penalty box (8) alongside a match-high seven dangerous attempts on goal.

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He standardly stretched the Stuttgart backline, creating a big goalscoring chance and delivering a key pass to unlock his teammates.

Yet, despite his relentless movements, the footballing gods refused to grant him his milestone moment tonight. Osimhen will have to wait for another decisive European night to hunt down Yılmaz (10 goals) and the ultimate club deity Hakan Şukur (13 goals).

The Batrakov Show and VAR Drama

With Stuttgart committing heavy resources to choke out Osimhen, the tactical spaces opened up perfectly for Batrakov.

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The creative midfielder put on an absolute masterclass in spatial awareness, cutting through the visitors' lines to blast home the opening goal and send the home fans into absolute ecstasy.

He doubled his tally with another ruthless finish, giving Galatasaray a commanding two-goal cushion.

However, the second half brought an absolute mountain of tension. Stuttgart fought back with desperate, high-possession urgency and appeared to have successfully halved the deficit with a powerful strike.

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But the stadium erupted into frantic cheers as the referee was called to review the play, with VAR coming to Galatasaray's rescue by dramatically chalking off the goal for a minor infraction in the buildup.

Cakır's Inpenetrable Brick Wall

Stuttgart refused to lay down and die, launching a furious late onslaught that forced Galatasaray goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır into an absolute Man-of-the-Match conversation.

Çakır put on a world-class goalkeeping clinic, pulling off four magnificent saves. His crowning moment arrived in the dying embers of stoppage time, executing an unbelievable, point-blank reaction save to deny a certain Stuttgart goal and preserve the historic clean sheet.

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