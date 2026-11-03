Jesus De Miguel: Messi, Mbappe, football world pay tribute after tragic passing

The football world has been left in mourning following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel at the age of 30.

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In the seventh minute of stoppage time, with the score locked at 2-2, the forward collided heavily with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono near the halfway line as both contested a long ball.

Owono’s knee struck De Miguel in the chest and face. The goalkeeper was shown a straight red card, and the match was abandoned as medical staff rushed onto the pitch.

De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated by paramedics in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. His condition was initially described as stable but serious.

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Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente nada que mitigue este sentimiento repleto de tristeza. Estamos junto a su desolada familia, junto a sus seres queridos, junto a todo el tinerfeñismo que hoy llora por este cruel desenlace. La familia de Jesús de Miguel agradece todas y cada una de las muestras de apoyo recibidas, e igualmente solicita, de corazón, máximo respeto a su privacidad, en estos terribles momentos. 🖤 DEP — CD Tenerife 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026

However, his neurological state deteriorated overnight, and Tenerife confirmed he passed away at 8am local time on Tuesday.

The club released a statement saying: “Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true… There are no words of comfort.”

Tributes quickly poured in from across the football community. Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram: “There are no words… My condolences and lots of strength to all his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

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Kylian Mbappé posted: “Much sadness. There are no words. Rest in peace.”

Barcelona’s Pedri said the news left him “speechless,” while Gerard Piqué, majority owner of Andorra, wrote: “I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesús.”

Real Madrid held a minute’s silence before training and issued an official statement of condolence.

Players including Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Dani Carvajal and many others added their own messages of support.

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