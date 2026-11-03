Advertisement

Jesus De Miguel: Messi, Mbappe, football world pay tribute after tragic passing

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:42 - 03 November 2026
The football world has been left in mourning following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel at the age of 30.
Advertisement

De Miguel suffered fatal injuries during a Segunda División match against FC Andorra on Monday evening.

Advertisement

In the seventh minute of stoppage time, with the score locked at 2-2, the forward collided heavily with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono near the halfway line as both contested a long ball.

Owono’s knee struck De Miguel in the chest and face. The goalkeeper was shown a straight red card, and the match was abandoned as medical staff rushed onto the pitch.

De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated by paramedics in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. His condition was initially described as stable but serious.

Advertisement

However, his neurological state deteriorated overnight, and Tenerife confirmed he passed away at 8am local time on Tuesday.

The club released a statement saying: “Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true… There are no words of comfort.”

Tributes quickly poured in from across the football community. Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram: “There are no words… My condolences and lots of strength to all his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappé posted: “Much sadness. There are no words. Rest in peace.”

Barcelona’s Pedri said the news left him “speechless,” while Gerard Piqué, majority owner of Andorra, wrote: “I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesús.”

Real Madrid held a minute’s silence before training and issued an official statement of condolence.

Players including Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Dani Carvajal and many others added their own messages of support.

Advertisement

Spanish authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Jesus De Miguel: Messi, Mbappe, football world pay tribute after tragic passing
Football
03.11.2026
Jesus De Miguel: Messi, Mbappe, football world pay tribute after tragic passing
UCL: Arsenal get timely boost as star returns after nearly 4 months out
Football
03.11.2026
UCL: Arsenal get timely boost as star returns after nearly 4 months out
Lamine Yamal with the Kopa.
Football
03.11.2026
Yamal needs to improve — Unai Emery discusses Barcelona's UCL chances
Jesus Owono faces up to 4 years in prison: Police probe De Miguel’s death after on-field collision
Football
03.11.2026
Jesus Owono faces up to 4 years in prison: Police probe De Miguel’s death after on-field collision
Jesus de Miguel, Eriksen, Okwaraji and 5 other players who suffered cardiac arrests during matches
Football
03.11.2026
Jesus de Miguel, Eriksen, Okwaraji and 5 other players who suffered cardiac arrests during matches
UCL: The 32-year German curse Victor Osimhen is fighting to break
Football
03.11.2026
UCL: The 32-year German curse Victor Osimhen is fighting to break