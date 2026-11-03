Jesus Owono faces up to 4 years in prison: Police probe De Miguel’s death after on-field collision

Spanish police have opened a criminal investigation into FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono for potential involuntary manslaughter following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel after an on-field collision.

A dark, terrifying cloud has completely enveloped Spanish football after national police officially opened a criminal investigation into potential involuntary manslaughter following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

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The 30-year-old forward passed away after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on the pitch, triggered by a violent, high-impact collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

The incident has sent absolute shocks across Europe, forcing authorities to step past standard sporting disciplinary measures and launch a full-scale legal inquiry into the matchday disaster.

Owono, a prominent African international goalkeeper, is now the central figure in the criminal probe and faces a potentially career-ending prison sentence if investigators find him guilty of criminal recklessness.

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The Fatal Collision and Legal Probe

The tragedy unfolded during a heated league fixture where the stakes on the pitch quickly turned into a matter of life and death. During a dangerous attacking phase, Owono rushed off his line, executing a violent, high-impact challenge that resulted in a horrific collision with De Miguel.

The match officials instantly brandished a straight red card to send Owono off the pitch, but the true horror became clear as medical crews rushed onto the turf to perform emergency life-saving measures on the fallen striker. Despite their desperate efforts, De Miguel suffered a catastrophic cardiac arrest from the impact and tragically lost his life.

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Under Article 142 of the Spanish Penal Code, judicial authorities are currently assessing whether the goalkeeper’s high-impact challenge crossed the line into gross negligence, rather than being an inherent, acceptable sporting risk.

While legal experts in Spain note that opening such a probe is a standard administrative procedure for any non-natural death, the stakes for the goalkeeper are unimaginably high. If convicted of reckless homicide, Owono faces a severe prison sentence of one to four years.

A Community in Deep Mourning

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The heartbreaking news has triggered a massive wave of grief and heated debates across sports forums and local football communities. Fans are in absolute tears over the loss of De Miguel, with clubs across Spain rolling out social media tributes to honour the late striker.

Meanwhile, the tactical and legal implications of the case are being fiercely debated in football group chats. Pundits are questioning where the boundary lies between an aggressive, misjudged sporting tackle and a criminal act, making this investigation one of the most high-profile and sensitive legal cases in modern sports history.