Tragedy in Spain as CD Tenerife Striker Jesús de Miguel Dies on His Birthday After On-Pitch Collision

Spanish football is in mourning following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel

Spanish football has been plunged into mourning following the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel after he collapsed during a second-division match against Andorra on Monday.

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The 30-year-old died on Tuesday morning after suffering a medical emergency following a collision with opposition goalkeeper Jesús Owono.

De Miguel collapses during Tenerife's clash with Andorra

The match was abandoned in the closing moments with the score at 2-2, seven minutes into stoppage time, when Owono rushed out towards the centre circle to clear a long ball.

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The Andorra goalkeeper appeared to collide with De Miguel, striking the Tenerife forward in the chest with his knee. The striker immediately collapsed and remained motionless as players from both sides urgently called for medical assistance.

Owono was shown a straight red card following the incident, while medical personnel spent more than five minutes treating De Miguel on the pitch. The distressing scenes left several Tenerife players in tears as their teammate was eventually taken away in an ambulance.

Local media subsequently reported that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported to hospital but was resuscitated by emergency personnel. He was initially reported to be in a stable condition, although he remained unconscious at Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital.

Tenerife confirm striker's death in emotional statement

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However, Tenerife confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, that De Miguel had died at 8:00 a.m., leaving the club and its supporters devastated. In an emotional statement, the Spanish club expressed its grief and extended its condolences to the striker's family and loved ones.

“Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda.

Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente nada que mitigue este sentimiento repleto de tristeza. Estamos junto a su desolada familia, junto a sus seres queridos, junto a todo el tinerfeñismo que hoy llora por este cruel desenlace. La familia de Jesús de Miguel agradece todas y cada una de las muestras de apoyo recibidas, e igualmente solicita, de corazón, máximo respeto a su privacidad, en estos terribles momentos. 🖤 DEP — CD Tenerife 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome.

“The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments.”

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