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Opinion

Van Gaal Gave Us Rashford, Ten Hag Gave Us Mainoo — What Has Carrick Given Us?

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 07:53 - 03 November 2026
Manchester United are in crisis, but Michael Carrick still won't turn to the academy. From Rashford under Van Gaal to Mainoo under Ten Hag, history shows boldness wins — why is Carrick choosing control over courage?
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Forget possession stats and tactical diagrams, you learn everything you need to know about a Manchester United manager when the season starts to fall apart.

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Does he panic and stick with the same failing, expensive seniors? Or does he do what this club has always done; show some courage and throw in a fearless kid from the academy?

That is my problem with Michael Carrick at English giants Manchester United. It was never just about his tactics.

He is a coach of control, not courage. When the weather is nice he will play with the kids. When the storm hits, he locks the academy door and shuffles the same underperforming senior deck and hopes they grind through it.

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Man United vs PSG: Michael Carrick on board.
Michael Carrick on board.

READ ALSO: Under fire Man United coach Carrick makes 'Crazy' comment ahead of Roma clash

The safest choice in the darkest moments

Turning to youth in a crisis is an act of defiance, it tells the dressing room that reputation matters less than hunger. It tells the fans that the club’s identity is bigger than a temporary dip in form. We’ve seen it work spectacularly at Old Trafford before.

In 2016, staring down an injury crisis, Louis van Gaal didn’t compromise. He threw an unproven 18-year-old Marcus Rashford in against Midtjylland and Arsenal and Rashford changed the season.

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More recently, Erik ten Hag looked at a dysfunctional midfield and an anaemic attack and fast-tracked Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho into the fire. 

He didn’t just give them minutes, he made them the focal points of the team. Carrick was in the building for both moments. He watched it work. Yet as a manager himself, he has consistently rejected that philosophy.

Whether during his interim spells at United or his longer tenure at Middlesbrough, his pattern is the same: he integrates youth when the system is stable and the pressure is low. 

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When his teams hit a rough patch, his instinct is to shuffle the failing senior players, play veterans out of position, or ask a tired squad to grind through the mud.

He treats young players like delicate science experiments to be handled only in a climate-controlled room.

READ ALSO: UCL: Kobbie Mainoo rallies Man United amid crisis ahead Roma clash — One win changes everything

Why this is about more than the teamsheet

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This isn’t just about who’s on the bench, it’s about his entire footballing soul.

A coach who is too timid to trust a hungry youngster when senior players are failing is a coach paralysed by the fear of losing. And that fear bleeds into everything:

  • 1. A fragile style of play: If your system can only function with experienced, robotic compliance, it’s a fragile system. Bold coaches build frameworks where raw, enthusiastic talent can step in and express themselves without breaking the machine.

  • 2. Beholden to hierarchy: Prioritising the status of failing senior pros over the merit of an eager prospect signals a lack of touchline authority. It tells the dressing room you’re more worried about managing egos than winning matches.

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  • 3. Passive in-game management: It’s the same fear of the unknown we see during games. Carrick is notoriously hesitant to make proactive, sweeping changes mid-match, often waiting until the opponent has already seized control before reacting.

Leny Yoro. Photo. Imago

Control vs. Courage

Those who defend Carrick will say his calm demeanour improves players on the training ground. They’ll argue he’s protecting youngsters from being “thrown to the wolves.”

But to me, there's a fine line between protection and limitation.

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At Manchester United, where the weight of the shirt can crush even seasoned internationals, you need a manager who matches the club’s historic audacity. 

You need a leader who sees an injury crisis or a dip in form not as a disaster, but as an opportunity to discover the next generation.

Man Utd have struggled this season

By treating young players as risks to be managed rather than weapons to be deployed, Carrick exposes his ultimate limitation.

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He is control, not courage. And at the very top, a lack of boldness is the greatest weakness of all.

And right now, we’re all watching the same bench and asking the same question. You know exactly which youngsters should be getting minutes ahead of these struggling seniors.

Name them in the comments — because Carrick won’t name them on his teamsheet. 

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