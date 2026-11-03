26-year-old Nigerian star drops career-high as Warriors beat Suns 116-113

Charles Bassey delivered the best performance of his NBA career as the Golden State Warriors held off the Phoenix Suns 116-113 on Monday night at Chase Center.

The 26-year-old Nigerian centre came off the bench and poured in a career-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds in 23 minutes.

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It was a step up from his previous high of 16 points. Bassey’s impact grew after Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter, helping Golden State weather the storm and secure the win.

Charles Bassey has hit a new career high ‼️ https://t.co/wZQPP2PZ8m — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 3, 2026

Stephen Curry led the way with 34 points, seven assists and six rebounds, continuing his strong start to the season.

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The victory extended the Warriors’ winning streak to five games after they opened the campaign 0-3.

Curry is LIVING for it 🙌 https://t.co/EWnsxwnZLp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 3, 2026

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Bassey was selected 53rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky.

He spent time with the 76ers, had his longest stint with the San Antonio Spurs, and made brief stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

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After strong showings in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State signed him late last season and re-signed him to a one-year deal in the summer.