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Ronaldo Jr promotion: Portugal call up Cristiano's son

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 07:55 - 03 November 2026
Cristiano Dos Santos, Ronaldo's first son has advanced in rank within the Portugal national team set up.
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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has taken a monumental step in his burgeoning football career after officially receiving his first call-up to the Portugal Under-17 national team.

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The Portuguese Football Association announced on Tuesday, November 3, that the 16-year-old forward has been selected to participate in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Andorra, Bulgaria, and Serbia.

The significant milestone marks a promotion from the u-16 team and a crucial phase in the teenager's development as he follows in his legendary father's footsteps.

A nomadic youth career yielding impressive results

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Currently registered as Cristiano dos Santos, the young attacker has spent his formative years mirroring his father's illustrious club career.

Born in 2010, Ronaldo Jr has progressed through the prestigious youth academies of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, absorbing tactical and physical conditioning at every stop. He is currently honing his craft within the youth setup of Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, where his father has played since 2023.

The young forward has reportedly been in scintillating form this season. Showcasing a lethal combination of his father's technical traits, including aerial prowess, exceptional post-play, and two-footed ability, with three goals so far for the Al Nassr u-17 team. 

Remarkably, he has recently undergone a physical growth spurt, reportedly surpassing his father's height of 1.87 meters, making him an incredibly imposing figure against defenders in his age group.

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Roanaldo’s dream of sharing the pitch

The international call-up coincides with accelerating rumours surrounding his Al Nassr future that hint at a historic father-son duo for Faris Najd.  . 

Earlier this year, prominent reports indicated that Al Nassr management were actively weighing plans to integrate the teenager into first-team training sessions to accelerate his development.

Cristiano Ronaldo and son Jr. (Photo Courtesy.)

Such a promotion would directly feed into one of world football's most anticipated narratives: Cristiano Ronaldo's publicly stated dream of playing a professional match alongside his eldest son.

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The 41-year-old veteran, who currently sits just 15 goals shy of an unprecedented 1,000 career goals, remains determined to extend his playing career.

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