End of an era! Chiamaka Nnadozie brutally snubbed as 17-year-old sensation makes CAF shortlist

Three-time winner Chiamaka Nnadozie misses out as 17-year-old Christiana Uzoma emerges as Nigeria's lone CAF Goalkeeper of the Year nominee.

The reign of Super Falcons legend Chiamaka Nnadozie as Africa's dominant female goalkeeper could be coming to an end.

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CAF has unveiled its nominees for the 2026 Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award, and for the first time in years, the Nigerian superstar is missing from the shortlist.

Nnadozie, who won the award three consecutive times, has been a fixture among the continent's elite goalkeepers.

However, her absence from this year's nominations signals the end of a remarkable era and the beginning of a potentially exciting new chapter for Nigerian women's football.

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Chiamaka Nnadozie is the reigning African GOTY.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie gets new coach after disappointing WAFCON performance

The Rise of Nigeria's New Star Girl

Stepping into the spotlight is 17-year-old sensation Christiana Uzoma, the only Nigerian player nominated for the award.

The teenage goalkeeper has enjoyed a breakthrough year, impressing for Edo Queens and earning widespread recognition for her performances with Nigeria's Falconets. Her rapid rise has now been rewarded with a place among Africa's top goalkeeping nominees.

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Uzoma stops the penalty.

Uzoma's nomination represents a significant vote of confidence in the future of Nigerian goalkeeping, with many already tipping her to become one of the continent's leading stars.

The Heavyweight Contenders

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Uzoma faces a daunting challenge from battle-hardened veterans across Africa, most notably Cameroon's superstar Michaely Bihina, who enters the voting structure with massive momentum after single-handedly leading her nation to a historic WAFCON title.

Michaely Bihina with another woman of the match award.

The definitive, official list of 10 CAF nominees features:

Michaely Bihina (Cameroon)

Christiana Uzoma (Nigeria / Edo Queens)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco / AS FAR)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Cynthia Konlan (Ghana)

Fideline Ngoy (DR Conago / TP Mazembe)

Habiba Sabry (Egypt / FC Masar)

Chloe N’Gazi

Mercy Sikelo

Fatoumata Karantao

With Nnadozie's dominance no longer part of the race, the competition appears more open than ever. For Nigeria, however, all eyes will be on Uzoma.

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Super Falcons' goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was crowned CAF Goalkeeper of the Year | CAFOnline on X

At just 17, she has the opportunity to announce herself on the biggest stage in African football and potentially bring the prestigious award back to the country.