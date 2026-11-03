He is humble — Argentina captain backs 26-year-old to inherit Messi’s 10 jersey

Argentina’s new captain Cristian Romero has named Atlético Madrid teammate Julián Álvarez as his preferred successor to Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 shirt.

After 208 appearances, two Copa América titles and a World Cup, Messi ended his national team career with a send-off match against Benin in October.

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Speaking to YouTuber Gastón Edul, Romero made clear who he believes should carry the legendary number following Messi’s international retirement.

“Me, I would give it to Julián [Álvarez],” the centre-back said.

“I see him with this humble profile, a family man, a good guy, with all the qualities that he has. We have many important players in the national team.

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Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi in action for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar || Image credit: Getty Images

"I say Julián because he has all the necessary qualities to wear the 10.”

The 26-year-old forward has scored 16 goals in 61 appearances for the Albiceleste and was part of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad as well as the side that reached the 2026 final.

He currently wears No. 9 for Argentina and No. 19 at club level. Romero, who succeeded Messi as captain, admitted his ideal scenario would be different.

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Romero also suggested retiring the number entirely and placing a mural at the Argentine Football Association headquarters so no player would carry the weight of following Messi and Diego Maradona. Accepting that is not possible, he settled on Álvarez.

The endorsement comes as Argentina begins life without Messi.