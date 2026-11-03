Advertisement

He is humble — Argentina captain backs 26-year-old to inherit Messi’s 10 jersey

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:37 - 03 November 2026
Argentina’s new captain Cristian Romero has named Atlético Madrid teammate Julián Álvarez as his preferred successor to Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 shirt.
Advertisement

After 208 appearances, two Copa América titles and a World Cup, Messi ended his national team career with a send-off match against Benin in October.

Advertisement

Speaking to YouTuber Gastón Edul, Romero made clear who he believes should carry the legendary number following Messi’s international retirement.

“Me, I would give it to Julián [Álvarez],” the centre-back said.

“I see him with this humble profile, a family man, a good guy, with all the qualities that he has. We have many important players in the national team.

Advertisement
Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi in action for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar || Image credit: Getty Images

"I say Julián because he has all the necessary qualities to wear the 10.”

The 26-year-old forward has scored 16 goals in 61 appearances for the Albiceleste and was part of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad as well as the side that reached the 2026 final.

He currently wears No. 9 for Argentina and No. 19 at club level. Romero, who succeeded Messi as captain, admitted his ideal scenario would be different.

Advertisement

Romero also suggested retiring the number entirely and placing a mural at the Argentine Football Association headquarters so no player would carry the weight of following Messi and Diego Maradona. Accepting that is not possible, he settled on Álvarez.

The endorsement comes as Argentina begins life without Messi.

Other names, including in-form Como star Nico Paz, have been linked with the shirt, but Romero’s public backing of his club colleague has strengthened Álvarez’s case.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
UCL: The 32-year German curse Victor Osimhen is fighting to break
Football
03.11.2026
UCL: The 32-year German curse Victor Osimhen is fighting to break
Could Owono face prison time after fatal tackle on Tenerife's Jesús de Miguel?
Football
03.11.2026
Could Owono face prison time after fatal tackle on Tenerife's Jesús de Miguel?
He is humble — Argentina captain backs 26-year-old to inherit Messi’s 10 jersey
Football
03.11.2026
He is humble — Argentina captain backs 26-year-old to inherit Messi’s 10 jersey
End of an era! Chiamaka Nnadozie brutally snubbed as 17-year-old sensation makes CAF shortlist
Football
03.11.2026
End of an era! Chiamaka Nnadozie brutally snubbed as 17-year-old sensation makes CAF shortlist
Tragedy in Spain as CD Tenerife Striker Jesús de Miguel Dies on His Birthday After On-Pitch Collision
Football
03.11.2026
Tragedy in Spain as CD Tenerife Striker Jesús de Miguel Dies on His Birthday After On-Pitch Collision
Bet of the Day: Top Match Day Prediction For The Day
Bet Of The Day
03.11.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Match Day Prediction For The Day