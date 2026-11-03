UCL: Arsenal get timely boost as star returns after nearly 4 months out

Arsenal have received a significant boost ahead of their Champions League trip to Slavia Prague after William Saliba returned to first-team training.

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Saliba managed the problem through the early stages of the tournament but was forced off after 30 minutes of France’s semi-final defeat to Spain and subsequently missed the third-place play-off.

The 25-year-old has not featured for Arsenal this season. However, he was pictured training with Mikel Arteta’s squad on Tuesday as his recovery enters its final stages.

Arsenal have coped impressively in his absence. Summer signing Ezri Konsa has formed a solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhães, helping the Gunners keep four consecutive Premier League clean sheets, including Sunday’s 1-0 win at Anfield.

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Arsenal defender William Saliba | IMAGO

🚨🔴⚪️ William Saliba, part of the Arsenal travelling squad for next UCL game against Slavia. https://t.co/v0gtbvwglz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2026

Arsenal sit three points clear at the top of the table and remain unbeaten in the Champions League after three matches.

Saliba is unlikely to be risked against Slavia Prague on Wednesday as the club takes a cautious approach following his long layoff. A return, possibly against Hull City at the weekend, is considered more realistic.

His impending availability still offers Arteta valuable defensive depth as Arsenal continue their title defence and European campaign.

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