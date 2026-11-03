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HISTORIC CHASE

UCL: The 32-year German curse Victor Osimhen is fighting to break

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:50 - 03 November 2026
Victor Osimhen is on the verge of breaking into Galatasaray football history books tonight as he chases a massive Champions League goalscoring milestone against VfB Stuttgart.
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Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen is stepping onto the pitch tonight to confront both a grueling 32-year historical curse and a legendary goalscoring record when Galatasaray welcome VfB Stuttgart to RAMS Park.

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The decisive UEFA Champions League clash, scheduled for Tuesday tonight, marks the very first continental meeting between the two sides. 

While manager Okan Buruk is desperate for a performance to secure three crucial points, the entire pre-match narrative has been completely hijacked by the staggering records hanging over Osimhen’s head.

Galatasaray enter the match fighting a terrifying historical ghost: the Turkish giants have not beaten a German club on home soil in a UEFA competition since a narrow 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt way back in the 1992/93 UEFA Cup second round. 

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READ ALSO: Victor Osimhen - Stuttgart defender trembles at the prospect of facing Super Eagles star

Victor Osimhen was in fine form against Konyaspor.
Victor Osimhen was in fine form against Konyaspor.

Since that night over three decades ago, they have gone a miserable nine consecutive home matches against German opposition without a single win, dropping five draws and four defeats.

The Historic Elite List Within Reach

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But if there is any striker on the planet built to smash a 32-year curse, it is Victor Osimhen.

The 27-year-old forward has been in utterly devastating form since pulling on the famous yellow-and-red jersey, putting up numbers that place him firmly in a world-class elite list. In just 19 European appearances for the Lions, Osimhen has racked up a terrifying 14 goals and 5 assists.

READ ALSO: Sorry Osimhen! Unknown gunman beats Super Eagles star, Orban to player award

Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.
Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.

Tonight, he has a date with destiny. Sitting on eight goals in the Champions League proper, Osimhen needs just a clinical brace against Stuttgart to draw level with the legendary Burak Yılmaz (10 goals) as Galatasaray's second-highest goalscorer in the history of the competition.

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Conquering that milestone would leave him chasing only the ultimate club icon, Hakan Şükür, who sits at the absolute summit with 13 goals.

The Plan to Destroy Stuttgart

Stuttgart's defensive unit will face an absolute firefighting mission from the opening whistle. Osimhen is expected to spearhead Buruk’s aggressive 4-2-3-1 setup, using his explosive channel runs and elite aerial dominance to break down the German side's high defensive line.

With midfield metronome Gabriel Sara declaring it "assist time" and standardly dropping world-class deliveries into the box, Osimhen will have the ultimate ammunition to feed his goalscoring hunger.

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READ ALSO: Victor Osimhen locked in terrifying golden boot feud - Baby on Thursday, 10-goal milestone on Friday!

Will Osimhen break the agonising 32-year German hoodoo and hunt down Burak Yılmaz's legendary record, or will Stuttgart extend Istanbul’s misery? The answers are coming tonight.

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