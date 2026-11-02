Victor Osimhen: Stuttgart defender trembles at the prospect of facing Super Eagles star

Stuttgart defender Maximilian Mittelstädt has admitted containing Victor Osimhen will be a huge challenge, labeling the Galatasaray star one of the world's elite strikers ahead of their Champions League clash.

Stuttgart defender Maximilian Mittelstädt has admitted that his side face a major challenge against Victor Osimhen ahead of their Champions League meeting with Galatasaray.

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The German left-back described the Nigerian forward as one of the best strikers in world football after being impressed by his performances over recent seasons.

Mittelstädt wary of Osimhen threat

Osimhen heads into the European encounter in excellent form, having scored 10 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions this season. The Super Eagles striker has continued to deliver in the Champions League, including finding the net against former club Lille, and is expected to lead Galatasaray's attack against Stuttgart.

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Although he received treatment during the Turkish champions' most recent Süper Lig fixture, there is an expectation that he will be fit to start. Mittelstädt acknowledged the threat posed by the 27-year-old, warning that Galatasaray possess several dangerous attacking players who will test Stuttgart's defensive organisation.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he told reporters:

"We prepared for Galatasaray. We know that are very good defensively but also have exceptional players in attack, like, Osimhen, who is very dangerous.

"He has shown over the last few years that he is perhaps one of the best strikers in the world. Galatasaray have not only him in attack but have brought in many good players including international stars, and we also have good players in defence.

"We know that it will demand everything from us but I know we will go into the game well prepared."

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Osimhen closing in on Galatasaray scoring record

The Nigerian's influence at Galatasaray is also reflected in his growing place in the club's European history.

With eight Champions League goals for the Turkish giants, Osimhen is closing in on becoming their joint second-highest scorer in the competition. He is two goals away from matching Burak Yılmaz's tally of 10.

Another strong performance against Stuttgart would take him closer to that milestone while giving Galatasaray a significant attacking advantage.