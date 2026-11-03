Jesus de Miguel, Eriksen, Okwaraji and 5 other players who suffered cardiac arrests during matches

Football has witnessed harrowing moments when players suffered sudden cardiac arrests on the pitch

Few occurrences in world sport are as harrowing as the sight of an elite footballer suddenly collapsing on the pitch.

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Behind the intensity, drama and athleticism of football lies a fragile human reality, exposed whenever a player experiences a cardiac emergency in the middle of a match.

From tragic fatalities that prompted renewed scrutiny of medical preparedness to remarkable recoveries that inspired millions, these incidents remain among the most unforgettable moments in football history.

Jesús de Miguel

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Jesús de Miguel was a 30-year-old Spanish striker representing second-division side CD Tenerife when tragedy struck during a league fixture against FC Andorra on November 2, 2026.

Seven minutes into stoppage time, with the score at 2-2, goalkeeper Jesús Owono rushed out to clear a long ball and collided with the forward. De Miguel collapsed unconscious and received treatment for more than five minutes before being taken to hospital.

He reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during the ambulance journey and was initially resuscitated. However, his neurological condition deteriorated overnight, and Tenerife confirmed his death on November 3. The club described his passing as devastating, while the incident renewed concerns about emergency response and player safety.

Christian Eriksen

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Christian Eriksen is one of football's most remarkable cardiac-arrest survivors. The Danish playmaker collapsed without contact during his country's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on June 12, 2021, suffering cardiac arrest in front of a stunned Copenhagen crowd.

Captain Simon Kjær provided immediate assistance before medical personnel administered CPR and used a defibrillator to restart his heart. Eriksen received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), subsequently leaving Inter Milan because Italian regulations prevented him from playing with the device.

He returned with Brentford in 2022 before joining Manchester United. On June 7, 2026, he collapsed again against Ukraine after his ICD delivered a shock. He recovered and later said: "My recovery has already started."

Samuel Okwaraji

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Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji was a Nigerian international midfielder, qualified lawyer and postgraduate student who represented clubs including SSV Ulm in Germany.

On August 12, 1989, during Nigeria's 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola at the National Stadium in Lagos, the 25-year-old suddenly collapsed approximately ten minutes before full-time. He suffered congestive heart failure and died despite attempts to save him.

Sam Okwaraji collapsed against Angola in a World Cup qualifier in Lagos

An autopsy revealed an enlarged heart and high blood pressure. His death devastated the country, with former teammates remembering his extraordinary commitment to national duty.

Henry Nwosu described him as a patriot who wanted Nigerians to recognise his quality. His passing remains a powerful symbol of national sacrifice and the need for proper medical preparedness.

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Marc-Vivien Foé

Marc-Vivien Foé was a powerful Cameroon midfielder who represented several European clubs, including Manchester City, West Ham United and Lyon.

On June 26, 2003, during Cameroon's FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final against Colombia in Lyon, the 28-year-old collapsed without contact in the 72nd minute. Medical personnel attempted to revive him for approximately 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

Marc Vivien-Foe collapsed on the pitch against Colombia Credit:IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

A subsequent autopsy identified hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition involving abnormal thickening of the heart muscle. His death devastated Cameroon and the wider football community.

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Thierry Henry paid tribute during the subsequent semi-final by pointing towards the sky after scoring. Manchester City later retired his number 23 shirt, while FIFA faced renewed pressure over cardiac screening and emergency preparedness.

Antonio Puerta

Antonio Puerta was a 22-year-old Sevilla academy graduate who helped the club win consecutive UEFA Cups and establish itself among Europe's emerging forces. On August 25, 2007, during a La Liga fixture against Getafe, the Spanish defender collapsed near his own goal.

Remarkably, he regained consciousness and walked towards the dressing room, where he suffered further cardiac arrests and required resuscitation. Hospitalised in intensive care, he died three days later from complications associated with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Antonio Puerta. Credit: X

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His death devastated Spanish football, with Sergio Ramos and Andrés Iniesta among those who paid tribute. Sevilla subsequently retired his number 16 shirt, while supporters continue to honour him during matches. His passing intensified discussions about cardiac screening and stadium defibrillator availability.

Fabrice Muamba

Fabrice Muamba was a former Arsenal academy midfielder who established himself at Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers. On March 17, 2012, during Bolton's FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur, the 23-year-old collapsed without contact shortly before half-time.

His heart stopped beating, triggering an extraordinary 78-minute resuscitation effort involving club doctors, paramedics and cardiologist Andrew Deaner, who was watching from the stands. Muamba received 15 defibrillator shocks before his heart restarted.

Former Bolton player Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest during an FA Cup match in 2012

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Bolton doctor Jonathan Tobin described him as being "in effect dead" during the ordeal. His survival generated widespread admiration, but medical advice forced him to retire in August 2012. The incident became a major reference point in discussions about CPR training and defibrillator availability in football.

Cristiano Júnior

Cristiano Sebastião de Lima Júnior was a Brazilian striker who became a prominent figure in Indian football after joining East Bengal before moving to Dempo SC.

On December 5, 2004, during the Federation Cup final against Mohun Bagan in Bangalore, the 25-year-old collapsed after scoring his second goal. He had collided with goalkeeper Subrata Paul during the scoring sequence and subsequently suffered cardiac arrest.

A post-mortem confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. His passing generated considerable outrage because of the reported inadequacies in the stadium's medical facilities, including delays in treatment and problems with the ambulance's oxygen equipment. The referee and goalkeeper faced disciplinary action, while Dempo retired his number 10 shirt in his honour.

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Phil O'Donnell

Phil O'Donnell was a respected Scottish midfielder who captained Motherwell and previously represented Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday. He also earned an international appearance for Scotland.

On December 29, 2007, during Motherwell's Scottish Premier League fixture against Dundee United at Fir Park, the 35-year-old collapsed as he was preparing to leave the pitch as a substitute. Medical personnel treated him for approximately five minutes before he was transported to Wishaw General Hospital, where he died.