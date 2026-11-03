I'm not Salah — Liverpool star fires at critics

Seemingly unfazed with the incessant references to his price tag and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's new signing addressed his critics.

Liverpool's marquee £120 million summer signing Bradley Barcola has forcefully dismissed concerns that he is buckling under the pressure of his colossal price tag and the daunting task of succeeding club legend Mohamed Salah.

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The 24-year-old French international arrived at Anfield from Paris Saint-Germain in late August 2026, instantly becoming the latest addition in an attacking reshuffle following Salah's departure to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Despite arriving with a glowing reputation from the French capital, Barcola has endured a frustrating start to his Premier League career.

He has failed to register a single goal across his first seven domestic appearances, most recently blanking during Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, November 1.

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Deflecting the price tag pressure

Speaking to Sky Sports, Barcola refused to accept that the astronomical fee paid to PSG is weighing heavily on his mind during matches.

"First of all, I wasn't the one who decided the transfer fee," the French winger stated emphatically. "So that's not been my problem," he added, shifting the focus entirely away from the boardroom negotiations and onto his on-pitch responsibilities.

The €140 million (£120m) investment made him one of the most expensive acquisitions in English football history, placing an immediate target on his back from opposition defenders and domestic media alike.

Escaping the shadow of an Egyptian king

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Beyond the finances, Barcola was specifically recruited to fill the sizable void left by Salah. Barcola was quick to acknowledge his predecessor's monumental legacy while clarifying his own unique path.

"And regarding Mo Salah, he's a legend here. A huge one," Barcola acknowledged. "He's done big things here and for that I have an enormous respect for him. But it's not pressure for me at all."

"I'm not Mohamed Salah, so I'm going to try to contribute whatever I can to the club and make my own mark on its history. I don't feel any pressure about that," he confidently concluded.

While his Premier League form has faltered, Barcola has already demonstrated flashes of his devastating potential on the continent.