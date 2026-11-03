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Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Raphinha cites heartbreaking reason for somber celebration

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:38 - 03 November 2026
Barcelona winger Raphinha has explained why he cast a forlorn figure despite scoring a brace in Barcelona's victory against Aston Villa.
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Barcelona winger Raphinha delivered a deeply emotional post-match interview following his side's 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Aston Villa, using  his Man of the Match platform to mourn the tragic passing of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

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The 29-year-old Brazilian international had just produced another incredible performance at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, scoring twice in the second half to secure a vital European win for Hansi Flick's team.

However, his on-pitch celebrations were notably muted, and his demeanor remained somber when addressing the media after the final whistle.

A devastating morning in Spanish football

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Raphinha's subdued mood was directly influenced by the horrific news that broke across Spain on Tuesday morning.

CD Tenerife announced that their 30-year-old forward, Jesús de Miguel, had tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. The fatal medical emergency followed an on-field collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second-division match on Monday evening.

Visibly shaken by the loss of a fellow professional, Raphinha refused to dwell in his own brilliance or Barcelona's Champions League progression.

"Sorry, tonight I don’t want to talk about football," Raphinha stated. "It’s clear that I want to dedicate this win to the fans, but I want to send a lot of strength to Jesus de Miguel’s family."

The fragility of a footballer's life

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The suddenness of the tragedy clearly resonated deeply within the Barcelona dressing room, serving as a stark reminder of the physical risks athletes undertake.

"May he rest in peace. In the end, this can happen to anyone," Raphinha explained, highlighting the sheer vulnerability felt by the players.

"The truth is that it’s very tough... when we saw the news this morning, it was complicated. I’m incredibly shocked and sad," the Brazilian admitted.

Before departing the interview, Raphinha issued a final message of solidarity on behalf of the entire Catalan institution.

"In the end, you go to play a match, and the same thing could happen to you. From myself, from the club, we want to send a lot of strength to his family," he concluded.

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Raphinha's brace against Aston Villa takes his staggering season tally to 19 goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions. Yet, on a night that should have celebrated his absolute sporting peak, the footballing world was rightly forced into solemn reflection

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