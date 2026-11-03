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Man United vs Roma: Cunha sparks Red Devils' comeback win, gets sent off in dramatic 5-goal thriller

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:02 - 03 November 2026
Matheus Cunha delivered a dramatic performance, inspiring Manchester United to roar back from a 2-0 deficit to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory over Roma before being sent off.
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Brazilian star Matheus Cunha played a starring role as Manchester United made a dramatic comeback from 2-0 down to beat Roma 3-2.

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Roma took an early 2-0 win through Matias Soule and Donyell Malen inside the first 20 minutes, but a second-half rally from Manchester United saw Bruno Fernandes score a penalty on the hour mark, and Cunha's three-minute brace in the last 10 minutes turned the tie on its head before the Brazilian forward received a red card in extra time.

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