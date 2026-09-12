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Liverpool's coach gives 2 reason they failed to beat Iwobi's Fulham

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:48 - 12 September 2026
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola addressed their failure to secure victory for the third time this campaign.
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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has demanded offensive improvement from his squad following a 0-0 Premier League draw against Fulham.

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The Spanish coach addressed the media following a fixture which saw Liverpool fail to capitalise against a Fulham defence that had struggled under manager Álvaro Arbeloa this season.

Iraola addresses attacking deficit

"When you draw, especially at home, you can't be happy," Iraola said, per the BBC. "Today we lacked a bit of freshness and we did not do enough offensively to make the difference."

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The Anfield stalemate means Liverpool have now drawn three of their four opening Premier League fixtures this season.

The result also marks the club's fourth consecutive home league draw dating back to the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, matching a statistical anomaly last recorded in 2011.

Fatigue follows Champions League victory

The league draw follows Liverpool's 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid on Wednesday, September 9, which Iraola also cited as another reason for their uninspiring performance. 

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"It is less than three days, 60 hours, and a lot of players had to adapt," Iraola explained.

Iraola credits defensive structure

Despite the frustration regarding Liverpool's offensive output, the former Bournemouth manager credited his defensive unit for securing a shutout.

"We have been good enough to keep the clean sheet," Iraola added.

"It was slightly better in the second half; in the first half we started the game slow, we lacked energy and it was not enough, we have to be offensively better.”

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