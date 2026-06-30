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'It will be 50-50' – Lukaku warns Belgium against underestimating Senegal ahead of World Cup knockout clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:14 - 30 June 2026
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Lukaku on the scoresheet for Belgium || Imago
Lukaku on the scoresheet for Belgium || Imago
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has described Senegal as one of the toughest teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has urged his teammates to avoid complacency ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Senegal, describing the African side as one of the strongest teams remaining in the tournament.

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Belgium will face the Lions of Teranga at Seattle Stadium on Wednesday, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Senegal booked their place in the knockout rounds after a dominant 5-0 victory over Iraq, finishing third in Group I behind France and Norway.

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'It will be a complicated match' - Lukaku

Lukaku believes Belgium face a stern challenge against Pape Thiaw's side, insisting Senegal possess both technical quality and physical strength.

"It's going to be a complicated match. Senegal is a top nation with very good players and a very good coach. We respect them enormously," Lukaku said.

The Belgian forward expects an evenly balanced contest between the two sides.

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He added, "I think this match will be one of the most difficult we'll have to play because Senegal has mastered many essential aspects of football. They are technically very good and physically very strong, capable of making the difference. It will be a real challenge in terms of intensity. It will be 50-50."

The experienced striker singled out several Senegalese players who could cause problems for Belgium during the encounter.

He reserved special praise for winger Ismaïla Sarr, describing him as one of the finest one-on-one attackers in world football.

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He added, "Technically, in one-on-one situations, he's truly one of the best players at the moment. Ismaïla Sarr is very good. Sadio is very good. Nicolas Jackson also has many qualities."

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