2026 World Cup: Bellingham, Koulibaly, Kane land in Worst XI for Matchday 2

Who were the worst players from Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

While Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw legendary figures rise to the occasion, it proved to be an absolute nightmare for several of the game's biggest superstars.

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From defensive catastrophes to bafflingly toothless displays upfront, some of the world's most elite talent failed to deliver when it mattered most.

Anchored by underperforming veterans and misfiring LaLiga and Bundesliga icons, here is the official Worst XI from the second round of group-stage fixtures.

Goalkeeper

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Fernando Muslera (Uruguay)

Muslera found himself on the wrong side of history in a unique clash that featured two 40+-year-old goalkeepers on the pitch.

While both veteran shot-stoppers struggled, Muslera’s display was particularly costly. He was directly at fault for Cape Verde’s second goal, completely misjudging a loose ball and getting stranded in no-man's land far outside his penalty box.

Defenders

Gustaf Lagerbielke (Sweden)

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It was a torrid evening for the Swedish center-back during a brutal 5-1 dismantling by the Netherlands. Lagerbielke simply had no answers for Cody Gakpo, who ran rampant with two goals and an assist.

The giant defender failed to stop the cross for the Dutch opener and was heavily at fault for Gakpo’s second, allowing the forward to effortlessly cut inside and shoot. To compound his misery, his lone attempt to redeem himself at the other end was chalked off by VAR.

Victor Lindelöf (Sweden)

Partnering in Sweden’s defensive collapse, the experienced defender looked completely exposed in a fragile back three.

Lindelöf was utterly railroaded by the powerful, overlapping runs of Denzel Dumfries down the right flank. Coming off a solid opening match, this stood out as one of the most shocking individual defensive regressions of the matchday.

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Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

The Senegal captain put in an all-time worst performance, finding himself directly at the scene of the crime for all of Norway's goals in a 3-2 victory for the Vikings.

Koulibaly carelessly gave away possession for the opening goal, completely lost track of Erling Haaland for the second, and capped off his nightmarish outing with a failed clearance that gifted Norway their third.

Homam Elamin (Qatar)

In one of the most disastrous defensive displays of the tournament, Elamin collapsed during Qatar’s catastrophic 6-0 drubbing by Canada.

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Found wanting on Canada’s opening goal, he compounded his poor positioning by picking up a straight red card in the first half for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

He finished the match with a shocking stat line: zero tackles, zero blocks, zero clearances, and zero recoveries, while being dribbled past twice in just 12 total touches.

Midfielders

Casimir (Haiti)

Casimir endured a miserable outing as Haiti was brushed aside 3-0 by Brazil. He was directly at fault for the Seleção's second goal after coughing up the ball in a highly dangerous area and failing to recover.

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It was a performance that cemented him as one of the most ineffective players on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham (England)

In a bizarre turn of events, Bellingham's shocking performance against Ghana in a 0-0 draw was inexplicably rewarded with the official Man of the Match award, an honour the Real Madrid star has since publicly denounced.

Despite recording the most touches in the opposition box, Bellingham failed to create a single meaningful chance, registered an abysmal combined $xG + xA$ of just 0.08, and saw his lonely shot on goal easily blocked.

Miguel Almirón (Paraguay)

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Almirón earned the unwanted distinction of becoming the first victim of FIFA's strict new "Vinicius rule."

During Paraguay's tense 1-0 victory over Turkey, the midfielder was shown a straight red card after covering his mouth with his hand during a heated confrontation. He was already having a remarkably quiet game before the dismissal added to his woes.

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)

The Elephants' hero from the 2023 AFCON final looked a shadow of his former self against Germany. Dropped from the starting XI, Adingra was called upon late to spark the attack. Instead, he squandered Ivory Coast's biggest chance to secure a historic upset, a miss he would quickly regret when Denis Undav scored a dagger in extra time to break Ivorian hearts.

Forwards

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Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Every major tournament appearance seems to edge Lukaku closer to international retirement, and his uninspiring shift against Iran did him no favours.

Thrust into the starting lineup after a decent cameo against Egypt, the striker was completely neutralised. In 73 minutes on the pitch, he managed just one forced shot that was easily blocked by the first defender, finishing with a microscopic 0.03 xG.

Harry Kane (England)

In what was arguably his worst-ever performance in an England shirt, the Bayern Munich marksman looked completely lost against Ghana. Kane failed to replicate any of the sharpness he displayed against Croatia.

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