'They'll make life difficult' – Scaloni issues Argentina warning ahead of Cape Verde clash

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has urged his players to remain fully focused ahead of their World Cup Round of 32 clash against surprise package Cape Verde.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has warned his players not to underestimate Cape Verde ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter.

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The reigning world champions will face the tournament debutants after topping Group J, while Cape Verde secured a historic place in the knockout stages following an impressive unbeaten group-stage campaign.

Cape Verde's fairytale run earns Scaloni's respect

Cape Verde has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.

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The island nation, the smallest country by population ever to reach the knockout rounds of a men's FIFA World Cup, exceeded expectations after being drawn alongside former champions Spain and Uruguay, as well as Saudi Arabia.

Despite being considered outsiders, the African side produced three resilient performances, including a remarkable goalless draw against Spain and an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uruguay, to qualify as runners-up in Group H.

Scaloni urges full concentration

Speaking after Argentina's victory over Jordan in their final group-stage match, Scaloni insisted his side cannot afford to overlook Cape Verde's quality.

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"I'm not surprised they qualified. They made things very difficult for every opponent they faced. They are a tough team and they'll make life difficult for us," Scaloni said.

The Argentine coach pointed to Cape Verde's performances against some of the tournament's strongest teams as proof of their ability.

"They frustrated Spain, one of the tournament favourites. Uruguay couldn't beat them, and neither could Saudi Arabia," he added.

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Argentina progressed comfortably to the knockout stage after finishing top of Group J, with captain Lionel Messi once again playing a decisive role in the team's success.