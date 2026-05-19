'It is not good for us as a nation' - Nigerian legend laments Super Eagles’ World Cup failure

Super Eagles legend reflects on Super Eagles’ World Cup disappointment

Legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala lamented Super Eagles' struggles and failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago

The Super Eagles missed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being eliminated by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoff final.

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The match ended in a 1-1 draw and was ultimately decided by a 3-4 penalty shootout loss to mark Nigeria's second consecutive absence from the tournament.

Okala saddened by Super Eagles’ World Cup absence

Okala, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in African football history, the former Green Eagles star, affectionately known as the “Man Mountain” because of his towering height and commanding presence, remains one of the most respected figures in Nigerian football history.

The football legend admitted he remains deeply concerned about the state of Nigerian football, particularly the Super Eagles’ inability to qualify for back-to-back FIFA World Cups.

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“I am a Nigerian, and I am sad the Super Eagles failed to qualify for two consecutive World Cup championships.

“In a few weeks from now, the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will begin, and our Super Eagles won't be there. It is not good for us as a nation,” Okala said.

In 1978, he became the first Nigerian player to win the African Footballer of the Year award presented by the African Sports Journalists Union (ASJU).

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