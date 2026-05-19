Advertisement

'It is not good for us as a nation' - Nigerian legend laments Super Eagles’ World Cup failure

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:44 - 19 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles legend reflects on Super Eagles’ World Cup disappointment
Advertisement

Legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala lamented Super Eagles' struggles and failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago

The Super Eagles missed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being eliminated by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoff final.

GET FREE BETTING TIPS ON TELEGRAM
Advertisement

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and was ultimately decided by a 3-4 penalty shootout loss to mark Nigeria's second consecutive absence from the tournament.

Okala saddened by Super Eagles’ World Cup absence

Okala, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in African football history, the former Green Eagles star, affectionately known as the “Man Mountain” because of his towering height and commanding presence, remains one of the most respected figures in Nigerian football history.

The football legend admitted he remains deeply concerned about the state of Nigerian football, particularly the Super Eagles’ inability to qualify for back-to-back FIFA World Cups.

Advertisement

“I am a Nigerian, and I am sad the Super Eagles failed to qualify for two consecutive World Cup championships.

“In a few weeks from now, the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will begin, and our Super Eagles won't be there. It is not good for us as a nation,” Okala said.

In 1978, he became the first Nigerian player to win the African Footballer of the Year award presented by the African Sports Journalists Union (ASJU).

Advertisement

He played a major role in Nigeria’s triumph at the 1980 African Cup of Nations in Lagos, where the Green Eagles captured their first-ever continental title.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigerian star wins Serie A best defender after historic season
Super Falcons
19.05.2026
Nigerian star wins Serie A best defender after historic season
Paul Onuachu beats Victor Osimhen to finish as Turkish Super Lig joint top scorer|| Imago
Football
19.05.2026
Paul Onuachu beats Victor Osimhen to finish as Turkish Super Lig joint top scorer
Twice in one night: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez shines at Cannes Film Festival
Lifestyle
19.05.2026
Twice in one night: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez shines at Cannes Film Festival
Arteta reacts to shock news of mentor Pep Guardiola leaving Man City
Football
19.05.2026
Arteta reacts to shock news of mentor Pep Guardiola leaving Man City
“She came all the way from Oro”: Bukayo Saka brings his grandmother from Nigeria to watch Arsenal win Burnley
Lifestyle
19.05.2026
“She came from Oro”: Bukayo Saka brings his grandmother from Nigeria to watch Arsenal win Burnley
Report: Xabi Alonso to be handed Super Eagles star as first Chelsea signing
Football
19.05.2026
Report: Xabi Alonso to be handed Super Eagles star as first Chelsea signing