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'I'm going to eat him alive!' - Yamal sends warning to new Real Madrid signing Cucurella

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 21:01 - 01 July 2026
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Yamal sends warning to Cucurella
Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, has already begun fanning the flames of the El Clasico rivalry, directing a light-hearted jab at his Spain international teammate, Marc Cucurella.
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The warning comes hot on the heels of Cucurella's high-profile transfer to Real Madrid during the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

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Cucurella, a former Barcelona youth player, recently sealed a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid for a reported £47.5 million, plus £4 million in add-ons, on a six-year contract.

The transfer sets up a confrontation between the two Spanish teammates on the same flank in upcoming domestic clashes.

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Yamal teases Cucurella

The teenage sensation is clearly looking forward to battling Cucurella on opposite sides of the pitch next season.

Speaking to Cope from Spain's World Cup camp, Yamal revealed he has already started the friendly trash talk with the 27-year-old fullback.

Spain star Lamine Yamal || Imago
Spain star Lamine Yamal || Imago

As the national team prepares for its Round of 32 match against Austria, the 18-year-old winger shared his playful threat.

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"I told him he’s going to start the first game and be a substitute in the second because I’m going to eat him alive!"

Beyond the rivalry, Yamal is also focused on Barcelona's recruitment plans. With Robert Lewandowski's departure, the winger has been vocal about his desire to see the club sign his Spain teammate, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Cucurella, Spain star || imago
Cucurella, Spain star || imago

While expressing his admiration for Oyarzabal and also mentioning Julian Alvarez as a talent he appreciates, Yamal acknowledged that the final say belongs to the club's sporting director.

The search for a new No. 9 is a top priority for Barcelona, and Yamal believes the club remains the premier destination for top talent.

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