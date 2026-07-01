2026 FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane named the best after surpassing Pele

England's hero against Congo, Harry Kane, has been showered with praise after his performance against the Leopards.

England captain Harry Kane has been showered with praise across social media after his spectacular second-half brace secured a 2-1 comeback victory against DR Congo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The dramatic Round of 32 clash, played at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, saw the Three Lions pushed to the brink of a shock elimination before their all-time leading goalscorer intervened.

Kane's late heroics helped England secure a Round of 16 tie against co-hosts Mexico. Individually, it helped solidify his legacy, as his second strike of the afternoon took his overall World Cup goal tally to 13, moving him past Brazilian legend Pelé on the tournament's all-time scoring list

England vs DR Congo: How the match unfolded

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Thomas Tuchel's side endured a disastrous start when Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a surprise seventh-minute lead, drilling a low strike past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at his near post.

England struggled to break down a resolute Congolese defence for much of the game, entering the half-time break trailing 1-0 and staring down the prospect of a humiliating early exit.

However, the momentum shifted in the 74th minute when substitute Anthony Gordon delivered a precise cross from the left wing.

Kane powered a decisive header past goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi to grab the equaliser and draw England level. With the match seemingly destined for extra time, Kane struck again in the 86th minute.

The striker controlled the ball on the edge of the penalty area, spun away from his marker, and rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner to seal the 2-1 victory.

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Fans react online

Following the final whistle, supporters and football pundits immediately took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the captain's monumental performance.

Many users highlighted Kane's ability to consistently deliver under immense pressure for the national team.

Because maybe, you’re going to be the one that saves me. pic.twitter.com/wke3NpX5vy — England (@England) July 1, 2026

20 - Harry Kane is one of only two players to score 20+ goals across the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (24).



Duopoly. pic.twitter.com/gZZbS3ssM0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2026

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🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👑🇧🇷 Harry Kane surpasses Pelé with 13 World Cup goals. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/u81t3nvqbP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2026

The difference between Germany and England is Harry Kane. Nothing else. — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) July 1, 2026

This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England: HARRY KANE SAVES THE DAY. ALL-TIME CLUTCH GENE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 1, 2026

Loads of strikers would have laid that out a pass to the right winger there. The very best take responsibility themselves because they know they can produce world class actions. HARRY KANE. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) July 1, 2026

Can we normalize putting Harry Kane higher than Cristiano in all time rankings already? — K (@StopThatXavii) July 1, 2026

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