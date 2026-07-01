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2026 FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane named the best after surpassing Pele

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:01 - 01 July 2026
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England's hero against Congo, Harry Kane, has been showered with praise after his performance against the Leopards.
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England captain Harry Kane has been showered with praise across social media after his spectacular second-half brace secured a 2-1 comeback victory against DR Congo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The dramatic Round of 32 clash, played at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, saw the Three Lions pushed to the brink of a shock elimination before their all-time leading goalscorer intervened.

Kane's late heroics helped England secure a Round of 16 tie against co-hosts Mexico. Individually, it helped solidify his legacy, as his second strike of the afternoon took his overall World Cup goal tally to 13, moving him past Brazilian legend Pelé on the tournament's all-time scoring list

England vs DR Congo: How the match unfolded

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Thomas Tuchel's side endured a disastrous start when Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a surprise seventh-minute lead, drilling a low strike past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at his near post.

England struggled to break down a resolute Congolese defence for much of the game, entering the half-time break trailing 1-0 and staring down the prospect of a humiliating early exit.

However, the momentum shifted in the 74th minute when substitute Anthony Gordon delivered a precise cross from the left wing.

Kane powered a decisive header past goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi to grab the equaliser and draw England level. With the match seemingly destined for extra time, Kane struck again in the 86th minute.

The striker controlled the ball on the edge of the penalty area, spun away from his marker, and rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner to seal the 2-1 victory.

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Fans react online

Following the final whistle, supporters and football pundits immediately took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the captain's monumental performance.

Many users highlighted Kane's ability to consistently deliver under immense pressure for the national team.

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