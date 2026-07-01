Harry Kane joins England legends with World Cup brace against DR Congo

Harry Kane joined an exclusive list of England legends after scoring twice against DR Congo to send the Three Lions into the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

England captain Harry Kane etched his name deeper into football history after scoring twice to inspire the Three Lions to a dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo and secure their place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The striker once again delivered when England needed him most, producing a captain's performance as Thomas Tuchel's side overturned an early deficit to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Kane joins exclusive England World Cup list

According to data from Sofascore, Kane has become just the fifth England player to score a brace in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

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The exclusive list includes some of the greatest names in English football history: Bobby Charlton vs Portugal (1966), Geoff Hurst (hat-trick) vs West Germany (1966), Gary Lineker vs Paraguay (1986), Gary Lineker vs Cameroon (1990) and Harry Kane vs DR Congo (2026).

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | English royalty



Englishmen with a brace in the World Cup knockout stage:



⚽️⚽️ Bobby Charlton v Portugal (1966)

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Geoff Hurst v West Germany (1966)

⚽️⚽️ Gary Lineker v Paraguay (1986)

⚽️⚽️ Gary Lineker v Cameroon (1990)

⚽️⚽️ Harry Kane v DR Congo (2026) 🆕



Captain… pic.twitter.com/dT9zvzhazO — Sofascore Football (@Sofascore) July 1, 2026

Captain inspires England comeback

England found themselves trailing after an early goal from DR Congo, but Kane's experience and composure proved decisive.

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The forward struck twice with clinical finishes to complete the turnaround, leading by example as the Three Lions booked their place in the round of 16.

Kane has enjoyed an outstanding World Cup career since bursting onto the global stage in Russia in 2018, where he finished as the tournament's Golden Boot winner with a total of 6 goals.