‘I want to see more from him’ - Ex-Liverpool star tells Saka to change position following his poor form

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has proposed that a temporary change of position could help Bukayo Saka rediscover his best form following a recent dip in performance.

Saka's struggles were highlighted during Arsenal's 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley, where the 24-year-old was among several players who failed to make an impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redknapp, a former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder, believes Saka's return to form is crucial if Arsenal hope to secure the Premier League title.

He suggested that a move away from his usual right-wing role might be the key to rebuilding his confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redknapp’s advice to Saka

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp identified Saka as a key player who is currently underperforming.

"This is where you need your star players to step up," he said. "The player that I feel right now that isn’t performing to the level that he can is Bukayo Saka."

Jamie Redknapp, Sky Sports pundit|| Imago

"I want to see more from him. He’s been a difference-maker for Arsenal for so long, so many times," Redknapp continued. "Of late, I haven’t seen that sort of guile and imagination and skill and goals that we need to see from him."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pundit also noted the competition for places, with Max Dowman and Noni Madueke both capable of playing on the right flank. He suggested a specific alternative for the England international.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

"I think maybe even playing down the left, sometimes, Saka. It feels like he’s not getting success against anyone he plays against," Redknapp added.

"He’s the man who has to start taking the game by the scruff of the neck and playing with no fear if Arsenal are going to win this title."

Arsenal will now focus on the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League in a bid to win a trophy this season.

Advertisement