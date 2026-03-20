Give me Saka over prime Neymar — Ex-Chelsea star sparks debate with hot take

The former Premier League star believes Neymar was never as good as Saka's current level

A bold claim from former Chelsea FC defender Jason Cundy has reignited debates across football circles.

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The outspoken pundit has controversially insisted he would pick Bukayo Saka over even a prime Neymar without hesitation.

Cundy dismisses Neymar hype

Just a few hours after Wayne Rooney's claim that Neymar was not "a top player", speaking on TalkSport, Cundy did not hold back in his assessment of Neymar, describing the Brazilian as “the most overrated player of his generation".

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Despite Neymar’s glittering career at clubs like FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the former defender insisted he never bought into the widespread admiration.

🔥 "The most overrated player ever..."



🤯 "Is he better than Saka? No. Give me Saka."



Jamie O'Hara nearly stormed out after hearing "complete rubbish & guff" from Jason Cundy on Neymar... pic.twitter.com/hfVnjX7ZbO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 20, 2026

Cundy claimed he had seen enough of Neymar over the years to form his opinion, maintaining that the forward never lived up to the elite status often placed upon him.

“I just don’t get the hype. The most overrated player of his generation ever. I watched enough of him. I saw enough of him,” he said.

His criticism goes beyond a single comparison, as he has previously argued that Neymar would not have started for one of the worst Manchester United squads in 2020, and also that he would not have been called for the England squad to the 2022 World Cup over Mason Mount or Bukayo Saka.

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Saka gets the nod in bold comparison

The debate intensified when Cundy was asked to choose between Neymar and Arsenal star Saka. His response was immediate and emphatic.

“No, he’s not better than Saka. Give me Saka. If you asked me at the peak of Neymar’s powers when I saw him at Barcelona, who I’d rather see in a Chelsea shirt, Neymar or Saka, it’s not even a difficult choice. It’s not even tough. Neymar is not the guy; give me Saka.”

Saka, who has become a key figure for Arsenal FC and the England national football team, is widely praised for his consistency, work rate, and versatility.

Cundy’s preference appears rooted in those qualities, valuing reliability and team contribution over flair and individual brilliance.

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