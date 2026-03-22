“Useless as usual” — Bukayo Saka BLASTED by Arsenal fans following Carabao Cup defeat

Saka has been singled out by Gunners fans on social media following Arsenal's crushing defeat at Wembley.

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the 2026 Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22.

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Nico O'Reilly scored a stunning brace for the Citizens, ending Arsenal's hopes of claiming their first major trophy under Mikel Arteta.

It was the Gunners' first appearance in a major cup final in six years, and their first Carabao Cup final under the Spaniard, after they dismantled Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Despite dominating possession at times, Arsenal failed to convert chances and conceded twice in quick succession, dashing dreams of a potential quadruple push.

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Arsenal fans react to Bukayo Saka's performance following Carabao Cup defeat

The result on Sunday evening sparked immediate backlash on social media, with a post by Arsenal fan account @ArsenalN7 asking “Thoughts on Bukayo Saka today? ” going viral and drawing over 1,100 replies.

Thoughts on Bukayo Saka today? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Uesywdz4Wf — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) March 22, 2026

While some defended the 24-year-old winger, the overwhelming reaction from frustrated supporters was scathing, with many blasting his display as one of his poorest of the season.

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Arsenal star Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

Here are some reactions pulled directly from the thread:

One user @PinoCrypto wrote: “useless as usual recently Still, Arteta out”

Another user @russmahrt commented: “Probably his worse performance of the season after playing horrible all season. He’s a shell of his former self”

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka challenges Man City's Bernardo Silva during the Carabao Cup final | IMAGO

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Arsenal's Bukayo Saka challenges Man City's Bernardo Silva during the Carabao Cup final | IMAGO

Another @Jiggyfasho commented: “Terrible and horrible, we all know the truth but let’s act blind and believe madueke is not ahead of him presently”

Meanwhile, @verodrivi questioned Arsenal manager's decision to start their superstar winger in the crucial final: “Arteta is determined to play him every time, no matter what he does. He creates no danger, he's not offensive at all. Neither he nor Havertz should have started today”

Another user @tonycarter75 said: “Shit as usual: his obsession with wanting to be the main guy who scores goals is the reason for his rapid decline. So many time he gets into positions where he would’ve passed/assisted to his striker or other players but decides to shoot aimlessly or cut through lose the ball”

One other user @MinasMogul commented: “Pathetic effort. I am disgusted with him. That second goal he completely gave up and stopped marking.

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Another user @cylodeman quipped: “Did not exist on the pitch.”

Bukayo Saka vs Manchester City | IMAGO

One other user @Uyoyodude offered a more brutal assessment, commenting: “He had NO business coming in the second half. Look closely, his belly is BIG! Can't run, can't dribble, can't pass, ZERO impact; AND he has been predominantly so this season.”

@HassanRageh10 wrote: “Rubbish should of come off early since his new contract saka performance has been going more down since the injury”

What Next for Arsenal and Saka?

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With the Carabao Cup dream over, Arsenal now turn their full focus to the three remaining trophies still in play. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and remain firm favourites for the title with a healthy lead heading into the final stretch.

Mikel Arteta's side lost the final of the Carabao Cup | IMAGO

They are also still alive in the FA Cup, facing Southampton away in the quarter-finals on April 4, and in the Champions League quarter-finals against Sporting CP (first leg away on April 7).

Saka, Arsenal’s starboy and assistant captain, will be expected to bounce back quickly after an extended break and the international window.

With big games coming thick and fast, including a potential title run-in and European nights, the pressure is on the Three Lions star to rediscover his best form and silence the critics.

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