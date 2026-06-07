I can not wait to work with Zadok - Brighton manager excited about Nigerian youngster Yohanna

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler has expressed his excitement over the signing of Nigerian prospect Zadok Yohanna, predicting the youngster will be a hit with the club's supporters.

The Seagulls officially announced the signing of the highly rated teenager from Swedish club AIK on Saturday.

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Brighton successfully fended off significant interest from Premier League rivals, including Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle United, as well as European clubs like Real Madrid and Rennes, to secure his signature.

His impressive form for AIK, where he tallied nine goal contributions in 12 appearances during the 2026 season, caught the eye of several top clubs.

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Hürzeler pleased with Yohanna’s signing

Speaking to BBC Sport about the new arrival, Hürzeler outlined the attributes that made Yohanna a prime target.

"I'm looking forward to working with Zadok," the German coach said. "Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third."

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler || BBC

While urging patience for the young talent to acclimatise, the former St. Pauli manager is confident that Yohanna's flair will quickly endear him to the Amex Stadium faithful.

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"He's still young and will need time to adapt to the club and the Premier League," Hürzeler noted. "But he's an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy."

Yohanna is Brighton's first signing of the summer as the club prepares for the 2026–27 season, which includes a campaign in the UEFA Conference League.

Zadok Yohanna, latest Nigerian in the PL. || X

He joins a growing contingent of Nigerian players in the Premier League, such as Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi.

As the sixth Nigerian to join Brighton in the club's history, Yohanna will aim to make a strong impression during pre-season training next month to secure a place in Hürzeler's plans for the upcoming campaign.

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