Advertisement

I can not wait to work with Zadok - Brighton manager excited about Nigerian youngster Yohanna

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:00 - 07 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Brighton manager excited about Nigerian youngster Yohanna
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler has expressed his excitement over the signing of Nigerian prospect Zadok Yohanna, predicting the youngster will be a hit with the club's supporters.
Advertisement

The Seagulls officially announced the signing of the highly rated teenager from Swedish club AIK on Saturday. 

Advertisement

Brighton successfully fended off significant interest from Premier League rivals, including Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle United, as well as European clubs like Real Madrid and Rennes, to secure his signature.

His impressive form for AIK, where he tallied nine goal contributions in 12 appearances during the 2026 season, caught the eye of several top clubs.

Advertisement

Hürzeler pleased with Yohanna’s signing

Speaking to BBC Sport about the new arrival, Hürzeler outlined the attributes that made Yohanna a prime target. 

"I'm looking forward to working with Zadok," the German coach said. "Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third."

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler || BBC
Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler || BBC

While urging patience for the young talent to acclimatise, the former St. Pauli manager is confident that Yohanna's flair will quickly endear him to the Amex Stadium faithful.

Advertisement

"He's still young and will need time to adapt to the club and the Premier League," Hürzeler noted. "But he's an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy."

Yohanna is Brighton's first signing of the summer as the club prepares for the 2026–27 season, which includes a campaign in the UEFA Conference League. 

Zadok Yohanna joins Brighton. || X
Zadok Yohanna, latest Nigerian in the PL. || X

He joins a growing contingent of Nigerian players in the Premier League, such as Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi.

As the sixth Nigerian to join Brighton in the club's history, Yohanna will aim to make a strong impression during pre-season training next month to secure a place in Hürzeler's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Brighton & Hove Albion Zadok Yohanna
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Hugo Broos laments a terrible trip, saying they arrived 2am as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa gets a point against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.
Football
07.06.2026
‘Worst team ever’ — Reactions as raging fans attack South Africa after shock Jamaica result
Super Eagles clash very important for us — Portugal star Nelson Semedo
Football
07.06.2026
Super Eagles clash very important for us — Portugal star Nelson Semedo
Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup
Football
07.06.2026
He is touched by God — Spain coach compares Yamal to Messi
Gordon reveals details of conversation with Rashford
Football
07.06.2026
Gordon reveals details of conversation with Rashford
2026 World Cup: Incoming Man United star earns late Brazil call-up
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Incoming Man United star earns late Brazil call-up
Neymar copies Michael Jordan in cryptic pre-World Cup message to Brazil fans
Football
07.06.2026
Neymar copies Michael Jordan in cryptic pre-World Cup message to Brazil fans