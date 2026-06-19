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I am now a fan — Sunday Oliseh names most impressive African team at 2026 World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:39 - 19 June 2026
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Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has revealed his pick for the most impressive African team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.
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Oliseh has named debutants Cape Verde as the most impressive African team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far.

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The former Nigeria captain, who has been closely following the tournament, was left blown away by the island nation’s disciplined and organised performance in their opening match against Spain.

Cape Verde earned widespread praise after holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw in their historic debut, showcasing impressive structure and tactical discipline.

Cape Verde players celebrating their draw against Spain || imago
Cape Verde players celebrating their draw against Spain || imago
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Their heroic goalkeeper Vozinha was outstanding, producing seven crucial saves to secure the famous point and earning Man of the Match honours.

Oliseh picks Cape Verde as most impressive African nation

“What nation has impressed me the most? For me, I have totally become a Cape Verde fan,” Oliseh said on Global Football Insights with Oliseh.

"I’m even thinking of buying a ticket to go and visit the country once. Because the way they play, the organisation, this is no joke.

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He suggested their approach reflects long-term planning and strong team structure, rather than individual brilliance alone.

"This is something that had been worked upon, and what I had felt when I went to the Afcon was that they intentionally did not come to the Afcon. This is a country with a population of 600,000.

"Cape Verde has really impressed because they played against the best team and remained organised."

The Blue Sharks will now look to build on this momentum when they face Uruguay in their next Group H fixture on June 21.

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