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I am not obligated to pass to Ronaldo - Portugal star Conceicao reveals

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:29 - 21 June 2026
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Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago
Francisco Conceicao has downplayed suggestions that Portugal's players feel compelled to pass to Cristiano Ronaldo.
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The team's mindset has come under scrutiny after the underwhelming result against DR Congo, a match where Ronaldo was limited to just 25 touches over 90 minutes. 

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The lack of involvement drew criticism and prompted a frank post-match assessment from Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves.

Roberto Martinez's side must now deliver a convincing performance against Uzbekistan to get their World Cup campaign back on track. 

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What Conceicao said about Ronaldo

Speaking ahead of a critical group stage match against Uzbekistan, the Juventus winger addressed the team's dynamic following a disappointing start to the tournament.

Conceicao clarified Ronaldo's role amid intense media focus, emphasising a collective approach within the camp. 

Francisco Conceicao in action || imago
Francisco Conceicao in action || imago

"When it comes to scoring goals, there is no one like him," he told reporters. "We don't feel that need or obligation to give him the ball; I pass the ball to whoever is best unmarked. He is here to help, like any other player."

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He highlighted Ronaldo's enduring drive as an inspiration for the entire squad. "He is an example because of his career and the hunger for victory he shows every day," Conceicao explained. 

"He is super motivated to train as if it were his last. If he has achieved so much and continues with so much desire, ours must be even greater."

Ronaldo in action against DR Congo || imago
Ronaldo in action against DR Congo || imago

He added, "He is one more person who is here to help; we need everyone for the team to work." Acknowledging the pressure, Conceicao stressed the need for a swift response. 

"Before giving an answer, we have to show ourselves that we are capable of reacting. We want this moment to pass quickly."

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After facing Uzbekistan, Portugal will conclude their group stage fixtures with a match against Colombia on June 28, where they will be desperate to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

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