2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal joins Pele in exclusive record as Spain thump Saudi Arabia

Spain have successfully shaken off the disappointing result against Cape Verde with a convincing win over Saudi Arabia.

Spain and Lamine Yamal have got off the mark with a 4-0 drubbing of Saudi Arabia, the perfect response to their slow start against Cape Verde.

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The teenage superstar got his eagerly anticipated first-ever World Cup start against Saudi Arabia, after fitness problems limited him to a 20-minute cameo in the opener against the West Africans.

He wasted no time having his say, getting on the end of a delightful delivery from Mikel Oyarzabal in the 10th minute. The goal was a moment of history as he joined Brazil legend Pelé in an exclusive list of two as the only players aged 18 or younger to score the opener in a World Cup match.

18 - Lamine Yamal is only the second player aged 18 or younger to open the scoring in a FIFA World Cup match - the other was a 17-year-old Pelé for Brazil v Wales in 1958.



Emulating. pic.twitter.com/Pf3ty86zdI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2026

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Key match details

From the opening whistle, La Roja asserted absolute dominance, effectively pinning Saudi Arabia deep into their own half.

The European heavyweights unleashed an overwhelming 20 shots (nine on target) throughout the match, compared to Saudi Arabia's mere three attempts (one on target).

The breakthrough came early and etched a new milestone into the record books. Yamal connected beautifully with a cross from Oyarzabal, sliding home at the back post to open the scoring.

At just 18 years and 343 days old, Yamal became the eighth-youngest goalscorer in World Cup history and the second-youngest ever for Spain (trailing only his teammate Gavi, who scored against Costa Rica in 2022).

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Having provided the assist for the opener, Mikel Oyarzabal transitioned from provider to executioner. In the span of just three minutes, the Real Sociedad forward ruthlessly capitalised on Saudi Arabia's inability to clear their defensive lines.

He scored two clinical close-range finishes, completely shell-shocking the Saudi defence and giving Spain a commanding 3-0 advantage before the half-hour mark.

Despite substituting both Yamal and Oyarzabal at halftime to preserve their legs in the Atlanta heat, Spain's relentless pressure continued immediately after the restart.

The offensive barrage paid off once again early in the second period. A powerful volley from Marc Cucurella was saved by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, but the resulting rebound took an unfortunate deflection off defender Hassan Altambakti, rolling into the net for an own goal that extended Spain's lead to 4-0.

Spain almost made it five deep into stoppage time when Ferran Torres successfully tapped in a well-worked cross, but the goal was wiped off the scoreboard following a VAR review that ruled the Barcelona forward was marginally offside.

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Saudi Arabia fought valiantly during the final stages of the game, enjoying a few rare spells of sustained possession, but they simply lacked the cutting edge to breach Unai Simón's net.

What this means for Group H

With this emphatic victory, Spain successfully banished the doubts surrounding their slow start and firmly established control of the group.

Spain (4 points): Sitting at the summit of Group H, La Roja now control their future. They know that a single point in their final group stage fixture against Uruguay will be enough to guarantee their progression into the Round of 32.