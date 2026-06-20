World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles coach explains best way to use Cristiano Ronaldo

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:04 - 20 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ex-English player tells Ronaldo to back down
An ex-Nigerian international has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the Portuguese national team.
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles captain and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner Sunday Oliseh has offered crucial tactical advice to Portugal manager Roberto Martinez on how to maximise Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Advertisement

What Olise said 

Following the veteran's highly criticised, largely anonymous performance during Portugal's 1-1 opening draw against DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17, Oliseh argued that the 41-year-old is incapable of influencing matches for the full 90 minutes. ‘

Speaking on the Global Football Insights show, Oliseh acknowledged the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's longevity but criticised his current tactical deployment, stating, "Ronaldo is exceptional, but he's gone from being a great dribbler to being a fox in the box. He's adapted his game to fit his age. 

Advertisement

‘He's very fit. But at the World Cup, they don't need the fox in the box anymore... This team is very young, and they're creative. For that reason, they need movements in attack."

Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago
Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago

Oliseh explains how to use Ronaldo

To resolve this issue, Oliseh suggested that Martinez must reduce his captain's playing time to condensed cameos rather than forcing him to endure gruelling 90-minute stretches. 

“I think it's better he plays 35 minutes where he can give a 100% than try to play through 90 minutes and not be at his best.

Advertisement

“This team is very young, and they're creative. For that reason, they need movements in attack. He's taking a place that's very strategic.

“Strikers don't have to always wait for balls in the modern age. He has scored loads of goals, but there's a reason they tell footballers to start writing footballers when they get to 33. You cannot think you want to play forever. At some point, he has to stop.”

The European giants look to correct their stuttering campaign and secure maximum points in their upcoming Group K clash against Uzbekistan.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Cristiano Ronaldo Roberto Martinez Sunday Oliseh Portugal World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Samir Xaud: World Cup drama as Brazilian football president accused of using federation funds to fly alleged mistress to New York
Football
21.06.2026
World Cup drama as Brazilian football president accused of using federation funds to fly alleged mistress to New York
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi finally dethroned, Mbappe pushed out of top 5 — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi finally dethroned, Mbappe pushed out of top 5 — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
Curacao's goalkeeper outdoes Cape Verde's Vozinha to set all-time World Cup record
Football
21.06.2026
Curacao's goalkeeper outdoes Cape Verde's Vozinha to set all-time World Cup record
'Hydration breaks add nothing' – Ex-Premier League coach slams new World Cup rule
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
'Hydration breaks add nothing' – Ex-Premier League coach slams new World Cup rule
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Sunderland star denies Ivory Coast as Tunisia embarrass Africa again
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Sunderland star denies Ivory Coast as Tunisia embarrass Africa again
'We represent Africa' – Cape Verde boss hoping to inspire Children with World Cup performance
Football
21.06.2026
'We represent Africa' – Cape Verde boss hoping to inspire Children with World Cup performance