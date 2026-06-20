Former Super Eagles coach explains best way to use Cristiano Ronaldo

An ex-Nigerian international has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the Portuguese national team.

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What Olise said

Following the veteran's highly criticised, largely anonymous performance during Portugal's 1-1 opening draw against DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17, Oliseh argued that the 41-year-old is incapable of influencing matches for the full 90 minutes. ‘

Speaking on the Global Football Insights show, Oliseh acknowledged the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's longevity but criticised his current tactical deployment, stating, "Ronaldo is exceptional, but he's gone from being a great dribbler to being a fox in the box. He's adapted his game to fit his age.

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‘He's very fit. But at the World Cup, they don't need the fox in the box anymore... This team is very young, and they're creative. For that reason, they need movements in attack."

Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago

Oliseh explains how to use Ronaldo

To resolve this issue, Oliseh suggested that Martinez must reduce his captain's playing time to condensed cameos rather than forcing him to endure gruelling 90-minute stretches.

“I think it's better he plays 35 minutes where he can give a 100% than try to play through 90 minutes and not be at his best.

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“This team is very young, and they're creative. For that reason, they need movements in attack. He's taking a place that's very strategic.

“Strikers don't have to always wait for balls in the modern age. He has scored loads of goals, but there's a reason they tell footballers to start writing footballers when they get to 33. You cannot think you want to play forever. At some point, he has to stop.”