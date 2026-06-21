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2026 FIFA World Cup: Diomande emulates Messi's record

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:07 - 21 June 2026
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Liverpool target Yan Diomande continues to set himself apart at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Ivorian sensation Yan Diomande has etched his name into the history books at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming only the second teenager this century to complete eight successful dribbles across their first two tournament matches. 

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Diomande makes history 

The 19-year-old Leipzig winger delivered a pair of mesmerising performances on the flanks, starting with a standout showing during the Elephants' 1-0 Group E victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia.

He then followed up with an equally dynamic display in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Germany in Toronto on Saturday, June 20. 

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By racking up eight successful take-ons against seasoned defenders like Piero Hincapié and Antonio Rüdiger, Diomande sits just behind Lionel Messi, who holds the century's record with 10 completed dribbles as a teenager at the World Cup. 

While some critics have pointed to a lack of final-third end product during these opening fixtures, his relentless, start-stop acceleration and high-volume 1v1 activity show why he is coveted by top clubs.

Liverpool intensify Diomande efforts

 The winger's performances in North America have naturally intensified an already fierce transfer battle for his signature, with Liverpool reportedly preparing a second bid. 

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The Merseyside club view Diomande as an attacking priority, but their initial approach, widely reported to be a €100 million package (€90 million base fee plus €10 million in add-ons), was summarily rejected by Leipzig. 

Having just completed a spectacular 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign where he registered 12 goals and eight assists to rightfully claim the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award, Leipzig are desperate to retain the Ivorian for at least one more year. 

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Yan Diomande World Cup Ivory Coast RB Leipzig Liverpool
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