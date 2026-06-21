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18 Yrs, 343 Days: Yamal quicker than Messi with first World Cup goal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:21 - 21 June 2026
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Lamine Yamal became Spain’s latest hero as La Roja cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup game.
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Yamal scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal at the age of 18 years and 343 days to help Spain clinch their first win of the tournament.

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The Barcelona superstar made his first start of the tournament after appearing for just 19 minutes off the bench in Spain’s disappointing 0-0 draw against Cape Verde.

Yamal leads Spain to victory, enters elite company

Yamal wasted no time making an impact, opening the scoring in the 10th minute, finishing off a sweeping move and pass from Mikel Oyarzabal.

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The goal made Yamal the second youngest scorer for Spain at a World Cup, aged 18 years and 343 days, behind only Gavi, who netted against Costa Rica in 2022, aged 18 years and 110 days.

One player Yamal has frequently been compared to, Lionel Messi, also made his World Cup scoring debut at 18 against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006, but did so aged 18 years and 357 days, 14 days older than the Spain teenager.

Aside from Yamal's brilliance, Mikel Oyarzabal was impressive with a rapid-fire brace, putting Spain firmly in control by half-time.

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A second-half own goal from Hassan Al-Tambakti, who deflected a Marc Cucurella effort into his own net, completed the rout.

The convincing win sees Spain top Group H with four points after two matches, significantly boosting their chances of progressing as group winners.

Yamal's performance sent a strong message that the 18-year-old is ready to carry Spain deep into the tournament.

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