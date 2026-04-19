‘Hold the players responsible’ - Ex-Super Eagles star says NFF not solely to blame for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has challenged the popular narrative surrounding Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that the players must share a significant portion of the blame.

Ogu, who earned 25 caps for Nigeria and was part of the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON squads, offered a different perspective amid widespread criticism aimed at the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

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The Super Eagles' qualifying campaign was marred by instability and poor results. The team failed to secure a win in their initial playoff matches under Jose Peseiro, and his successor, Finidi George, was dismissed after just three months without a victory.

The NFF eventually appointed Eric Chelle in January 2025, but his efforts to salvage the campaign ended in a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to DR Congo in the final playoff round.

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Ogu speaks on Nigeria’s World Cup faliure

However, speaking on the "Home Turf" podcast, Ogu argued that the responsibility does not lie solely with the administration.

EX-Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu (Photo Credit: John Ogu/IG)

"Hold the players responsible, because when I was in the Super Eagles, I was there for years," Ogu stated. "The NFF provided the best welfare for us to deliver. Don't put the blame on the NFF, put it on the players too. I'll say they should share the blame equally."

While acknowledging some administrative shortcomings, the three-time Israeli league champion defended the federation's efforts to support the team.

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Super Eagles players ||Image credit: Imago

"I'll fault the Federation because of the faulty structure, but they do try," he explained. "They provide the best hotels, make sure we get our bonuses. They do their best, even though it might not be enough. Blame the players. NFF do their best."