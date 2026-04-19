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Chelsea reportedly set to replace Rosenior following diappointing performances

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:29 - 19 April 2026
Chelsea reportedly set to replace Rosenior
Due to a series of disappointing performances over the last few weeks, Chelsea is planning to replace their manager, Liam Rosenior, at the end of the season.
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The Blues have lost four league games in a row, against Newcastle, Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United without scoring a goal.

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The latest was a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge to the Red Devils, leaving their chances of qualifying for the Champions League slim.

The Blues are currently in sixth position on the league table, and are 10 points behind third-place Man United.

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Rosenior's future in doubt

Rosenior's position at Chelsea is not secured and he could leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports.

Nicolò Schira on X revealed that, “Chelsea are leaning towards changing manager at the end of the season. Liam Rosenior’s future on the Chelsea bench is in doubt.”

The English manager joined the Blues in January 2026 after the departure of Enzo Maresca, following a fallout with the club hierarchy.

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However, his performance since joining the club has been questioned, having won five, lost five and drawn two Premier League games.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior || imago
Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior || imago

However, he has led the team to the semi-final of the FA Cup and could win a trophy in his first spell at the club.

With the team's poor form, a lot needs to change for Rosenior, with five games left to play in the season.

A Champions League qualification and an FA Cup trophy could help retain his position, but as of now, the board are looking to replace him at the end of the season.

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