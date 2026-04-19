he Premier League trophy on the pitch at The Etihad, ahead of the title clash this afternoon. Image: @LaurensJulien X

he Premier League trophy on the pitch at The Etihad, ahead of the title clash this afternoon. Image: @LaurensJulien X

Title on the line! Premier League trophy appears before Man City vs Arsenal showdown

The Premier League trophy has been placed at the Etihad ahead of Manchester City vs Arsenal

The Premier League trophy has taken centre stage at the Etihad Stadium ahead of a blockbuster showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal.

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Here it is!

It’s all on the line🏆 pic.twitter.com/V8x0XFcThA — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) April 19, 2026

Images circulating on social media show the iconic silverware placed pitchside, complete with red ribbons, just hours before kick-off in what could be a defining moment in the 2025/26 title race.

Why the Trophy is Already on Display

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The early appearance of the trophy is not random; it reflects the magnitude of the game between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Both teams enter the match locked in a fierce battle at the top of the table. Manchester City is chasing another title in a dominant era while Arsenal is pushing for a first league crown since 2004.