‘He’s always creating issues’ - Leboeuf echoes Mikel Obi’s comment, urging Alonso to replace Sanchez
Despite a significant summer overhaul following a disappointing tenth-place finish last season, Leboeuf believes the goalkeeping position remains a major question mark for the Blues.
Chelsea has been active in the transfer market, securing high-profile signings such as Morgan Rogers for a reported £117 million, as well as Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, and Valentin Barco.
The club has also added veteran, experienced players with the arrivals of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.
Leboeuf expresses concern about Sanchez
Leboeuf insists that doubts over Sanchez's reliability, echoing John Mikel Obi's comment, particularly after several error-prone seasons at Stamford Bridge, make a new shot-stopper a top priority.
While the former France international praised Chelsea for adding experienced players to mentor their young talent, he pinpointed the goalkeeping role as his primary tactical worry.
Speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf commented on the squad additions: "I feel better because they finally understood the fact that they needed players with experience, with Henderson and also Danny Welbeck coming.
“Lacroix is also coming, and he has experience now being an international player. I think it’s a good thing that those young players are surrounded by players who can show them the way."
He elaborated that this veteran presence would help instil professionalism in the dressing room and on the training ground, while also providing composure during difficult moments in matches.
However, his assessment of the team's spine was less positive. "I still have a question mark over the goalkeeper," Leboeuf stated.
"Sanchez can be very good on the line, but with his feet, he’s always creating issues and scares the fans when he has the ball at his feet."
Alonso and his squad are currently on a pre-season tour in Southeast Asia, where they will face AC Milan in Jakarta on Saturday, followed by a match against Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim.