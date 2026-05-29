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He will let you down — Xabi Alonso urged to sell Chelsea star immediately

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:22 - 29 May 2026
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Xabi Alonso has been urged to make a major change to Chelsea’s first-team squad as soon as he takes charge at Stamford Bridge in July.
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The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder was officially appointed as Chelsea’s new head coach on a four-year contract.

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Alonso inherits a Chelsea side that endured a disappointing 2025/26 season, finishing 10th in the Premier League and missing out on European qualification for the first time in years.

While the Spaniard is expected to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window, significant outgoings are also anticipated.

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Chelsea are bracing themselves for interest in several key players, with Enzo Fernández reportedly keen on leaving the club. The Blues have slapped a hefty £120 million price tag on the Argentine midfielder. Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro, and Cole Palmer have also been linked with potential exits.

Xabi Alonso urged to sell Chelsea keeper Sanchez

One area that has drawn strong opinions is the goalkeeping position. Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend believes Alonso must prioritise signing a new No.1.

“I think Chelsea need a goalkeeper,” Townsend told BetVictor.

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“Robert Sanchez has produced one or two better performances recently, but I just feel he’s just one of those goalkeepers that will let you down in a big moment. He’s got a mistake in him, there’s a mistake never too far away.

“Those sort of goalkeepers, I’m afraid, with modern day football, the way that goalies are asked to play, I think you’ve got to sort it out if your goalkeeper gives you the jitters. And he does that, I’m afraid.”

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have echoed similar sentiments, describing Sanchez as a “liability” who may not fit Alonso’s tactical demands.

Scholes added: ‘With the way Chelsea will play, I agree. He can’t do it.‘I’m pretty sure Xabi Alonso will want to play that way, to build out from the back, so he will need a new goalkeeper then.’

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