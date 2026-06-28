He is now too slow — Ex-Liverpool star claims Ronaldo offers little to Portugal

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen has delivered a brutal assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo’s displays at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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At 41 years old, Ronaldo has endured an underwhelming tournament, despite scoring twice against a poor Uzbekistan side.

The Al Nassr star struggled in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo, managing just two shots off target and 25 touches. He improved against Uzbekistan, scoring twice in a 5-0 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

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However, against Colombia, the Al-Nassr forward was largely ineffective, recording only two touches in the opposition box, one shot on target, eight lost possessions, and being caught offside twice.

Ronaldo slammed for being slow and ineffective

Speaking on ESPN Podcasts, Hansen, a former defender, was highly critical of Ronaldo’s declining pace and movement:

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Ronaldo shut out by Colombia || Imago

“In this World Cup, he has been offside more times than I can remember because he knows he needs to get a quick headstart on the defenders because he doesn’t have the pace, so he’s running offside.

"Because he’s not beaten anybody, he can’t go past anybody, so the only place he has to be is in the penalty box, but even then he’s pretty much invisible.”