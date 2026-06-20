He doesn't talk too much — Ex-Super Eagles star lists Messi's defining trait after facing him in two World Cups

A former Nigeria international midfielder has joined in the Lionel Messi praise fest.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has joined the global outpouring of admiration for Lionel Messi following the 38-year-old's breathtaking masterclass in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17.

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Messi’s incredible outing

Earning plaudits from all and sundry, the Argentine maestro scored a stunning hat-trick at the Kansas City Stadium to officially equal Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals (most).

During the match, Messi also became the first male player to appear in six World Cups and the oldest to score multiple times in a tournament fixture.

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Reacting to the historic performance, Onazi praised the forward's enduring brilliance, stating: "Messi, as we all know, is world-class. At his age, he is still doing wonders. This is to show the level of talent and to remind everyone that age is just a number when you have class... He has consistently shown his world-class performance any time, any day. He does not talk too much; he just shows his work on the pitch."

Ogenyi Onazi: First-hand witness to Messi magic

Onazi famously faced Messi during the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, when the Argentine proved an inescapable tormentor for Nigeria.

In their 2014 group stage encounter, Messi netted a decisive brace in a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Super Eagles, and he returned four years later to open the scoring in a heartbreaking 2-1 win that eliminated Nigeria in 2018.

While the 33-year-old Onazi is now far removed from his own footballing prime, his former opponent is remarkably still breaking records, underscoring an unprecedented level of longevity in the sport.

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