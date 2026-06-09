Advertisement

Harry Kane opens up on Christian Eriksen health scare

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:32 - 09 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Harry Kane has reached out to former teammate Christian Eriksen, who recently had a health scare.
Advertisement

England national team captain Harry Kane has revealed he contacted his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Christian Eriksen following the midfielder's latest on-field medical emergency, acknowledging that the former Manchester United star has to consider his future. 

Advertisement

What Kane said 

Eriksen was hospitalised after his implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device discharged to correct a dangerous heart arrhythmia during Denmark's international friendly against Ukraine on Sunday, June 7. 

Speaking to ITV Football during England's World Cup preparations, Kane expressed his relief that the technology functioned perfectly to avert a tragedy. 

Advertisement

"I've reached out to him today," the Bayern Munich striker stated. "The main thing is the defibrillator was there, and it worked. I've not heard nothing back from Christian yet, but obviously he put the statement out saying he will go away and rest up and spend some time with the family now, which I think is important."  

Retirement in the offing 

Kane, who shared a dressing room with Eriksen for six-and-a-half seasons between 2013 and 2020, acknowledged that his friend "has some decisions to make" after the Dane himself hinted at retirement. 

This secondary cardiac episode comes after Eriksen's near-fatal collapse at Euro 2020, an event that led to doctors installing an ICD device. 

Advertisement

Having subsequently rebuilt his top-flight career with notable spells at Brentford and Manchester United, the 34-year-old Dane's next steps will involve considering his immediate future. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Calvin Bassey picks favourite to win 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey picks favourite to win 2026 World Cup
5 Key Benefits of Using a Modern Sportsbook API for Online Betting Operators
Betting Tips
10.06.2026
5 Key Benefits of Using a Modern Sportsbook API for Online Betting Operators
Nigeria's player-first sportsbook arrives just in time for football's biggest tournament, built from the Nigerian bettor outward.
Betting Tips
10.06.2026
Nigeria's player-first sportsbook arrives just in time for football's biggest tournament, built from the Nigerian bettor outward.
You are wrong! — Lionel Messi’s wife fires back at doctor's claim over World Cup winner's face
Lifestyle
10.06.2026
You are wrong! — Lionel Messi’s wife fires back at doctor's claim over World Cup winner's face
Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test as Nigeria debate Super Eagles goalkeeper No. 1 shirt
Super Eagles
10.06.2026
Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test as Nigerians debate Super Eagles goalkeeper No. 1 shirt
Rúben Dias reportedly moving on from Maya Jama split with Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior
Lifestyle
10.06.2026
Rúben Dias reportedly moving on from Maya Jama split with Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior