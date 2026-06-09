Harry Kane opens up on Christian Eriksen health scare

Harry Kane has reached out to former teammate Christian Eriksen, who recently had a health scare.

England national team captain Harry Kane has revealed he contacted his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Christian Eriksen following the midfielder's latest on-field medical emergency, acknowledging that the former Manchester United star has to consider his future.

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What Kane said

Eriksen was hospitalised after his implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device discharged to correct a dangerous heart arrhythmia during Denmark's international friendly against Ukraine on Sunday, June 7.

Speaking to ITV Football during England's World Cup preparations, Kane expressed his relief that the technology functioned perfectly to avert a tragedy.

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"I've reached out to him today," the Bayern Munich striker stated. "The main thing is the defibrillator was there, and it worked. I've not heard nothing back from Christian yet, but obviously he put the statement out saying he will go away and rest up and spend some time with the family now, which I think is important."

“I’ve reached out to him [Eriksen] today”⁰



“The main thing is the defibrillator was there and it worked”⁰



Harry Kane speaks about the wellbeing of his former Spurs teammate Christian Eriksen ❤️@HKane | @ChrisEriksen8 | @England pic.twitter.com/T9ihxiWXkQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 9, 2026

Retirement in the offing

Kane, who shared a dressing room with Eriksen for six-and-a-half seasons between 2013 and 2020, acknowledged that his friend "has some decisions to make" after the Dane himself hinted at retirement.

This secondary cardiac episode comes after Eriksen's near-fatal collapse at Euro 2020, an event that led to doctors installing an ICD device.

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