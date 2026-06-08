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Its different — Eriksen hints retirement after latest heart scare

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:38 - 08 June 2026
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Eriksen, Denmark star || Imago
Eriksen, Denmark star || Imago
Former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen provided an update after he collapsed during Denmark's friendly clash against Ukraine.
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Christian Eriksen has released a reassuring statement from his home following a terrifying health scare on Sunday, June 7, when his implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device discharged during an international friendly against Ukraine

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What happened to Eriksen

The 34-year-old Wolfsburg playmaker suddenly collapsed in the 65th minute of the fixture at the Odense Stadium while Denmark was leading 2-1, prompting players from both teams to rapidly form a protective shield around him as medical staff rushed the pitch. 

The match was swiftly and permanently abandoned by the referee after Eriksen briefly lost consciousness. 

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Releasing an official update less than 24 hours later, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United star confirmed he is already recovering alongside his loved ones. 

"I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family," Eriksen shared on Instagram.

"As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021. 

“I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started... Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it."  

Eriksen’s history of cardiac issues

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 Eriksen had a near-fatal cardiac arrest on June 12, 2021, during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 group stage match against Finland in Copenhagen, where he required life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the pitch. 

That traumatic event directly led to the surgical implantation of his ICD device and abruptly ended his stint in Italy's Serie A with Inter Milan, owing to strict regulatory rules banning players from competing with pacemakers. 

While the tech-assisted device effectively saved his life in Odense by detecting a dangerous arrhythmia and delivering an immediate corrective shock, Eriksen’s remarks hint that he is finally prepared to hang up his professional boots.

Despite continuing his top-flight career with subsequent spells at Brentford and Manchester United after the initial incident, his new statement conspicuously omits a desire to return to playing football competitively.

"For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children," the midfield maestro added, signalling an end to his illustrous career.

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